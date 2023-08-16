Lupin Launches Tiotropium Dry Powder for Inhaler for the Treatment of COPD in the United States

BALTIMORE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary of global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced the launch of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the US. Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule is a generic equivalent of Spiriva® HandiHaler® (Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder), 18 mcg/capsule of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

With this launch, Lupin introduces an alternative to combat COPD, a condition impacting over 15 million adults in the US and ranked as the fourth leading cause of death in the country. By extending enhanced accessibility to cutting-edge products, Lupin actively contributes to alleviating the burden of COPD for patients across the nation.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of generic Spiriva® HandiHaler® in the US, the first generic to this important drug for COPD. This launch is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and is a result of years of hard work and dedication to building our complex products and respiratory franchise. Being the first to bring an FDA-approved generic version of Spiriva in the US further reaffirms our commitment to enhancing the well-being of COPD patients for a healthier future," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder (Reference Product Spiriva® HandiHaler®) had estimated annual sales of USD 1,264 million in the US (IQVIA MAT Mar 2023).

About Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the U.S. based wholly-owned subsidiary of Lupin Limited and is the 3rd largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. based on total prescriptions. Together, all Lupin-owned entities combine to make up the 8th largest generic pharmaceutical company in the world by revenue size. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is dedicated to delivering high-quality medications across many treatment areas. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s branded pharmaceuticals division, is the provider of products designed to help prevent and manage women's health conditions with serious health consequences.

