Lupin Launches Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in the United States

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced the launch of Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1,000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, 10 mg/1,000 mg in the United States following the approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application from the U.S. FDA as bioequivalent to Xigduo® XR for the indications in the approved labeling.

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

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*Safe Harbor Statement

Xigduo® XR is a registered trademark of AstraZeneca AB

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SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.