Lupin Shares Phase 1 Data on LNP8701 at the ASCO Annual Meeting 2026

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla. and CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) announced that results from its Phase 1a trial evaluating LNP8701, a novel SOS1 inhibitor, have been accepted for publication at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 Annual Meeting, which is being held from May 29-June 2, 2026, in Chicago, IL. The abstract titled "A phase 1 study to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of LNP8701 (SOS1 inhibitor) in subjects with metastatic solid tumors" has been published in the Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology track and can be viewed on the ASCO website (https://www.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/264586).

The abstract reports the findings from an ongoing first-in-human study of LNP8701 in patients with solid tumors. LNP8701 is an orally administered, investigational SOS1 (Son of Sevenless1) inhibitor, designed to block SOS1-mediated RAS activation, thereby limiting oncogenic signaling that promotes tumor growth. Results indicate that LNP8701 was well tolerated with desirable safety, pharmacokinetics profile and favorable anti-tumor activity. The preliminary efficacy findings demonstrate that two patients completed LNP8701 monotherapy for 12 cycles (i.e., 1 year) and one patient completed 14 cycles with stable disease.

Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin, said, "The findings from the ongoing Phase 1 study highlight the emerging potential of LNP8701 and signal progress in our pursuit of novel therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers. We are encouraged by this momentum and remain committed to transforming scientific discovery into meaningful patient outcomes."

Current data suggest that LNP8701 is safe and well-tolerated across all tested dosing levels. Lupin will continue to study the efficacy of LNP8701 in its phase 1b trial in India and explore its potential to treat solid tumors both as a monotherapy and as part of a combination.

Details of the Abstract:

Abstract Number: e15162

Track: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Citation: J Clin Oncol 44, 2026 (suppl 16; abstr e15162)

DOI: 10.1200/JCO.2026.44.16_suppl.e15162

Clinical Trial Registration Number: CTRI/2024/08/072373

Abstract link: https://www.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/264586

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 24,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. To know more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461104/5992099/Lupin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.