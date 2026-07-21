Lupin Spins Out Two Oncology Programs to Kaveri Therapeutics to Advance its Oncology Strategy

Aims to Raise Capital to Fund Global Clinical Studies for LNP7457 (PRMT5) & LNP8701 (SOS1)

MUMBAI, India and NAPLES, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharmaceutical leader Lupin Limited (Lupin) (BSE: 500257) (NSE: LUPIN) (REUTERS: LUPIN.BO) (BLOOMBERG: LPCIN) today announced the strategic spin-out of two oncology programs – LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Inc., into Kaveri Therapeutics Inc. (Kaveri), a U.S.-based clinical-stage oncology company. Kaveri will advance these programs through global clinical trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin Inc. will have a significant equity stake in Kaveri, provide seed funding, and grant them exclusive rights to the programs.

Kaveri will operate as an independent entity under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Kristi Jones, a seasoned biopharmaceutical leader with a strong track record of building and advancing innovative companies, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Pierce, who brings deep clinical expertise and will lead the company's clinical development strategy.

Kaveri will seek to raise additional capital to fund its clinical development efforts. Notably, both programs have demonstrated encouraging clinical progress, with LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1) each reporting positive data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

"We are proud to have pioneered these oncology assets and look forward to advancing them through Kaveri Therapeutics," said Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin. "The strength of these assets, combined with Kaveri's seasoned leadership team, positions us to accelerate the development of targeted oncology therapies with the goal of bringing meaningful innovation to patients."

About Lupin

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 26,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries – Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

To learn more, visit www.lupin.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lupin

About Kaveri Therapeutics

Kaveri Therapeutics, Inc. (Kaveri) is a clinical stage oncology company advancing differentiated small-molecule therapies for hard-to-treat cancers. The company's pipeline includes programs targeting PRMT5 and SOS1/RAS-pathway biology, with an initial development focus in solid tumors including lung, pancreatic, ovarian, and CNS-relevant cancers. Kaveri is focused on biomarker-driven clinical development, regulatory execution, rational combination strategies, and advancing cancer therapeutics for patients with limited treatment options.

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SOURCE Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.