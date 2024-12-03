Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trial Pipeline Experiences Momentum: DelveInsight Estimates a Diverse Pipeline Comprising 30+ Companies Working in the Domain

The lupus nephritis market is poised for growth, driven by rising disease prevalence, advancements in therapeutics such as biologics and targeted therapies, and increased investment in R&D. Heightened awareness and robust support from governments and key industry players further create a dynamic environment for innovation and better patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline lupus nephritis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the lupus nephritis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's lupus nephritis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 35+ pipeline therapies for lupus nephritis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for lupus nephritis treatment. Key lupus nephritis companies such as AstraZeneca, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Vera Therapeutics, Conduit Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, BeiGene, RemeGen, Argenx, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, ImmPACT Bio, Alpine Immune Sciences, AlloSite Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Adicet Bio, Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Co., Ltd., Resolve Therapeutics, BioAegis Therapeutics, Lepton Pharmaceuticals, Transcenta Holding, and others are evaluating new lupus nephritis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new lupus nephritis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising lupus nephritis pipeline therapies such as Anifrolumab, Obinutuzumab, Ianalumab, QLG1074, Atacicept, AZD1656, Daxdilimab, Nipocalimab, Zanubrutinib, Telitacicept, Efgartigimod alfa, KYV-101, CABA-201, IMPT-514, Povetacicept, ONT01, BCMA-CD19 cCAR T cells, CB-010, ADI-001, PRG-2311, RSLV-621, Recombinant human plasma gelsolin, LN-008, TST 008, and others are under different phases of lupus nephritis clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of lupus nephritis clinical trials. In November 2024 , Adicet Bio announced that the first LN patient had been dosed in the Phase I clinical trial evaluating ADI-001 in autoimmune diseases.

announced that the first LN patient had been dosed in the clinical trial evaluating in autoimmune diseases. In November 2024 , Kyverna Therapeutics announced that it would present updated clinical data from LN patients treated with KYV-101 in ongoing Kyverna-sponsored KYSA-1 and KYSA-3 Phase I/II studies and named patient treatments.

announced that it would present updated treated with in ongoing Kyverna-sponsored KYSA-1 and KYSA-3 Phase I/II studies and named patient treatments. In October 2024 , Kezar Life Sciences suspended subject enrolment and patient dosing in the Phase II PALIZADE trial of zetomipzomib for active lupus nephritis.

suspended subject enrolment and patient dosing in the for active lupus nephritis. In June 2024 , Nkarta announced the initiation of Ntrust-I, a multi-center clinical trial of NKX019 in lupus nephritis, with the first patient in screening. The company also announced the clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its second Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NKX019 in autoimmune disease.

announced the initiation of Ntrust-I, a multi-center clinical trial of in lupus nephritis, with the first patient in screening. The company also announced the clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its second in autoimmune disease. In June 2024 , Adicet Bio announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track Designation to ADI-001 for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory class III or class IV lupus nephritis.

announced that the US for the potential treatment of relapsed/refractory class III or class IV lupus nephritis. In April 2024 , Caribou Biosciences announced that it had received clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy with a PD-1 knockout (KO), for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN) and extrarenal lupus (ERL). The Phase 1, multicenter, open label GALLOP clinical trial of CB-010 in patients with LN and ERL is expected to initiate by year-end 2024.

announced that it had received clearance of its for an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy with a PD-1 knockout (KO), for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN) and extrarenal lupus (ERL). The Phase 1, multicenter, open label GALLOP clinical trial of CB-010 in patients with LN and ERL is expected to initiate by year-end 2024. In March 2024 , Artiva Therapeutics is looking to dose the first patient in a Phase I/II trial assessing its cell therapy AlloNK in lupus nephritis (LN).

The lupus nephritis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage lupus nephritis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the lupus nephritis clinical trial landscape.

Lupus Nephritis Overview

Lupus nephritis is a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease that can affect multiple organ systems. In lupus nephritis, the immune system mistakenly attacks the kidneys, leading to inflammation and damage. The exact cause is not fully understood, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic, hormonal, and environmental factors, including infections and exposure to certain drugs or UV light.

Symptoms of lupus nephritis can vary but often include swelling in the legs and feet, high blood pressure, foamy urine, and in severe cases, hematuria. Patients may also experience fatigue, joint pain, and skin rashes, typical of lupus. Diagnosis usually involves a combination of blood tests, urinalysis, and imaging studies. A kidney biopsy may be necessary to evaluate the extent of kidney damage and guide treatment.

Treatment for lupus nephritis aims to reduce inflammation and prevent kidney damage. It often involves corticosteroids and immunosuppressive medications such as mycophenolate mofetil or azathioprine. In severe cases, more aggressive treatments, including cyclophosphamide or biologic therapies like belimumab, may be utilized. Regular monitoring of kidney function and overall health is crucial for managing the disease effectively.

A snapshot of the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Anifrolumab AstraZeneca Phase III Interferon alpha-beta receptor antagonists Intravenous Ianalumab Novartis Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; B-cell activation factor receptor antagonists Subcutaneous ADX-097 Q32 Bio Phase II Complement C3 inhibitors Subcutaneous KZR 616 Kezar Life Sciences Phase II Proteasome inhibitors Subcutaneous TAK-007 Takeda Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements Intravenous NKX019 Nkarta Therapeutics Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements Intravenous ATA3219 Atara Biotherapeutics Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous

Lupus Nephritis Therapeutics Assessment

The lupus nephritis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the lupus nephritis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Interferon alpha-beta receptor antagonists, Cell death inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, B-cell activation factor receptor antagonists, Glucokinase stimulants, Dendritic cell inhibitors, Complement factor D inhibitors, Complement C3 inhibitors, Proteasome inhibitors, Natural killer cell replacements, Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements

Interferon alpha-beta receptor antagonists, Cell death inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, B-cell activation factor receptor antagonists, Glucokinase stimulants, Dendritic cell inhibitors, Complement factor D inhibitors, Complement C3 inhibitors, Proteasome inhibitors, Natural killer cell replacements, Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Key Lupus Nephritis Companies : AstraZeneca, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Vera Therapeutics, Conduit Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, BeiGene, RemeGen, Argenx, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, ImmPACT Bio, Alpine Immune Sciences, AlloSite Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Adicet Bio, Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Co., Ltd., Resolve Therapeutics, BioAegis Therapeutics, Lepton Pharmaceuticals, Transcenta Holding, and others.

: AstraZeneca, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Vera Therapeutics, Conduit Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, BeiGene, RemeGen, Argenx, Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, ImmPACT Bio, Alpine Immune Sciences, AlloSite Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, Adicet Bio, Shenzhen Pregene Biopharma Co., Ltd., Resolve Therapeutics, BioAegis Therapeutics, Lepton Pharmaceuticals, Transcenta Holding, and others. Key Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapies: Anifrolumab, Obinutuzumab, Ianalumab, QLG1074, Atacicept, AZD1656, Daxdilimab, Nipocalimab, Zanubrutinib, Telitacicept, Efgartigimod alfa, KYV-101, CABA-201, IMPT-514, Povetacicept, ONT01, BCMA-CD19 cCAR T cells, CB-010, ADI-001, PRG-2311, RSLV-621, Recombinant human plasma gelsolin, LN-008, TST 008, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Lupus Nephritis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Lupus Nephritis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

