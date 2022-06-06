Lupus Nephritis Market to Extend at a CAGR of 8.4% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The Lupus Nephritis market is anticipated to show positive growth owing to factors such as increasing prevalence, strong pipeline activity, and the presence of multiple Large-Cap Pharma players.

Some of the salient features from the Lupus Nephritis Market report:

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total lupus nephritis market in the 7MM is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the study period 2019-2032.

Key companies currently working in the market include names such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Research & Development, BeiGene, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Corestem, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kezar Life Sciences, Equillium, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Resolve Therapeutics, and others.

The lupus nephritis pipeline therapies include GAZYVA, Saphnelo (Anifrolumab), Iscalimab, Cosentyx, Zanubrutinib, Ravulizumab, Anifrolumab, Itolizumab, and others that are expected to launch in the upcoming years.

As per our estimates, the total lupus nephritis market size in the United States accounted for USD 975.1 million in 2021, which is likely to rise during the study period.

Overview

Lupus Nephritis is a common and potentially devastating exhibitionof systemic lupus erythematosus. It is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in patients with SLE. LN leads to inflammation of small blood vessels which play an essential role in filtering waste materials in the kidney. It also involves the inflammation of glomeruli.

Common lupus nephritis signs include hematuria, proteinuria, edema, and sudden weight gain. It is vital that patients with lupus have routine urine analysis with microscopy looking for protein, blood, and cellular casts. Lupus nephritis is primarily caused by the deposition of immune complexes. The size of the complexes determines the deposition location, which leads to differences in classification. There are five types of lupus nephritis. Treatment is based on the type of lupus nephritis, determined by the biopsy. Since symptoms and severity vary from person to person, treatments are individually tailored to meet a person's particular circumstances.

Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology Segmentation

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed cases of lupus nephritis in the 7MM were approximately 209k cases in 2021 that are anticipated to increase by 2032.

The lupus nephritis market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into-

Prevalent population of lupus nephritis

Total diagnosed population of lupus nephritis

Gender-specific prevalent population of lupus nephritis

Class-Specific cases of lupus nephritis

Clinical manifestations of lupus nephritis

The lupus nephritis treatment landscape currently has some approved therapies, while the principal goal of the present treatment regimen is to normalize renal function or, at least, prevent the progressive loss of renal function. However, therapy differs depending on the pathologic lesion.

The lupus nephritis treatment strategies briefly emphasize the maximal preservation of renal function and patient protection from long-term consequences, mainly end-stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring dialysis or renal transplantation. In general, the mainstays for addressing lupus nephritis are mainly dominated by glucocorticosteroids (prednisone or methylprednisolone), immunosuppressants (cyclophosphamide, azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil (MMF), others (monoclonal antibodies, such as rituximab), and adjunctive therapies (such as hydroxychloroquine, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor, angiotensin receptor blockers, etc.).

In January 2021, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, a spin-out from Vifor Pharma, announced that FDA approved Lupkynis (voclosporin) in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen to treat adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The approval of voclosporin is based on data taken from two positive pivotal trials – the AURORA Phase III study and the AURA-LV Phase II study.

In December 2020, GlaxoSmithKline announced that FDA approved Benlysta (belimumab) in intravenous and subcutaneous formulations for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, receiving standard therapy.

Talking about the emerging lupus nephritis treatment landscape, several companies, including Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Boehringer Ingelheim, are eyeing the existing untapped market of lupus nephritis and trying their best to grab a significant market share in the 7MM. Some of the emerging therapies had already demonstrated positive late-stage results among the lupus nephritis-affected individuals and include therapies such as-

· GAZYVA – being developed by Roche, a third-generation, first humanized and glycoengineered CD20-directed cytolytic antibody, which is in the Phase III stage of clinical development.

· Saphnelo (Anifrolumab) – being produced by AstraZeneca, an investigational, fully human monoclonal antibody

· Novartis's Iscalimab – a new, fully human, monoclonal antibody, etc.

Key Lupus Nephritis Pipeline Therapies and Companies

GAZYVA: Roche

Saphnelo (Anifrolumab): AstraZeneca

Iscalimab: Novartis

Cosentyx: Novartis

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

Ravulizumab: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Anifrolumab: AstraZeneca

Itolizumab: Equillium

Lupus Nephritis Market Drivers and Barriers

Factors responsible for the anticipated growth in the lupus nephritis market include the increasing prevalence of this disease assisted by organizational support and a promising pipeline constituting late-stage products that are expecting their approval. Other additional factors are extensive research and development, awareness, and a surge in the number of clinical studies contributing to the lupus nephritis market growth.

On the contrary, several aspects such as a high cost of treatment, the need for novel therapeutics as well as a need for a targeted treatment regimen can all serve as potential lupus nephritis market drawbacks.

Scope of the lupus nephritis market report

Study period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM ( The United States , EU5 [ Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ], and Japan )

7MM ( , EU5 [ , , , , and the ], and ) Key lupus nephritis companies: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Research and Development, BeiGene, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Corestem, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kezar Life Sciences, Equillium, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Resolve Therapeutics, and others

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Roche, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novartis, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Research and Development, BeiGene, Suzhou Suncadia Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, Corestem, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Kezar Life Sciences, Equillium, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Resolve Therapeutics, and others Key lupus nephritis pipeline therapies : GAZYVA, Saphnelo (Anifrolumab), Iscalimab, Cosentyx, Zanubrutinib, Ravulizumab, Anifrolumab, Itolizumab, and others

: GAZYVA, Saphnelo (Anifrolumab), Iscalimab, Cosentyx, Zanubrutinib, Ravulizumab, Anifrolumab, Itolizumab, and others Therapeutic assessment : lupus nephritis current marketed and emerging therapies

: lupus nephritis current marketed and emerging therapies Market dynamics: lupus nephritis market drivers and barriers

lupus nephritis market drivers and barriers Competitive intelligence analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction of Lupus Nephritis 3 Lupus Nephritis: Market overview at a glance 4 Disease Background and Overview of Lupus Nephritis 5 Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology and Patient Population 6 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Lupus Nephritis 7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Lupus Nephritis 8 Executive Summary of Lupus Nephritis 9 Management and Treatment of Lupus Nephritis 10 Lupus Nephritis Patient Journey 11 Lupus Nephritis Case Reports 12 Lupus Nephritis Marketed Therapies 13 Lupus Nephritis Emerging Therapies 14 Lupus Nephritis: 7MM Analysis 15 Lupus Nephritis Market Outlook 16 Unmet Needs in Lupus Nephritis 17 KOL Views 18 Lupus Nephritis Market Drivers 19 Lupus Nephritis Market Barriers 20 Lupus Nephritis SWOT Analysis 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

