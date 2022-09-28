Lush Artificial Grass Transforms Waterfront Florida Home

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida's lush, vibrant landscape is one of its greatest appeals for local residents. However, natural grass is infamously high maintenance, especially if you have kids and pets enjoying the backyard space. That's why many South Florida homeowners are switching to artificial grass for their high-value properties. One Delray Beach, FL homeowner turned to Turf Concepts to install verdant Synthetic Grass Warehouse turf in their luxury backyard, contrasting it with beautiful palm trees and bright hardscaping for a truly transformed outdoor space.

Synthetic grass artificial installation in Delray, Florida by Turf Concepts.

Turf Concepts recently installed 3,773 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Diamond Pro Spring in a home in Delray Beach, Florida. TigerTurf Diamond Pro Spring artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Turf Concepts' client was seeking a landscaping solution that would allow their kids and pets to play safely without ruining their backyard's appearance. Maintaining natural sod in the hot Florida weather had become too time-consuming, and they wanted a low-maintenance solution that would remain evergreen and natural-looking year-round. Turf Concepts and their client chose Synthetic Grass Warehouse Diamond Pro Spring because it "has a great color for the location, is extremely durable, and is great for residential use," according to Turf Concepts owner Glen Minnis. "The turf is incredibly versatile and allows for different applications."

The installation posed a unique challenge for Turf Concepts since they had to work around existing palm trees as well as incorporate hardscaping pavers. Turf Concepts cut precisely around each stepping stone and palm tree box to create a clean and professional finish with invisible seams and a flawless final product. This attention to detail is what separates Turf Concepts from their competitors and was a point of pride for them in this installation.

Turf Concepts has served the South Florida area for more than 20 years. Minnis first entered the synthetic turf installation industry after performing a small landscaping job for a local HOA. After encouragement from his wife and friends, he started Turf Concepts and has flourished in the industry since 1998. Turf Concepts prides itself on outstanding installation quality and customer service that consistently earns word-of-mouth recommendations in the local area. Their superior installation quality is how they've earned a two-month-long waitlist of clients and an extensive portfolio of luxury beachfront properties that only continues to grow each day.

Turf Concepts is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Install of the Month winner for September 2022.

Turf Concepts:

Turf Concepts specializes in artificial grass installations of unparalleled quality for South Florida residents. The company was formed in 1998, and it takes pride in offering high-quality and long-lasting synthetic turf installs for its clients with exceptional customer service. You can learn more about Turf Concepts by visiting their website at https://turfconcepts.net .

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.