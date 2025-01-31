Lush Synthetic Turf Creates Space-Saving Backyard Putting Green

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial grass offers more than just money-saving practicality; it also offers homeowners versatile design possibilities that will transform any home into an oasis. One family utilized two unique Synthetic Grass Warehouse turf varieties to achieve their dream backyard, seeking a durable landscaping solution that would hold up to Southern California's arid climate while simultaneously maintaining a lush and interactive outdoor space that could be enjoyed year-round. Even with limited square footage, Marco Turf and Pavers Installation took on the challenge and created the ultimate backyard putting green for one San Diego family.

Custom backyard putting green installation in San Diego, CA by Marco Turf and Pavers Installation.

Marco Turf and Pavers Installation recently installed 800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Sierra Pro and Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark in a home in San Diego, CA. Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark features a dual coloring of field green and lime green, and it has a face weight of 50 ounces. With a 0.5-inch pile height, it is ideal for residential or professional putting green installations. TigerTurf Sierra Pro, used for the fringe, has dual field green and apple green blade tones with tan and green thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 75-ounce face weight, it is ideal for landscapes with moderate to heavy foot traffic. Both artificial turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Marco Turf and Pavers's client was seeking to transform their outdoor space with a personal putting green. Living in San Diego's drought-prone climate, they chose Synthetic Grass Warehouse turf products for their durability and low maintenance requirements. They wanted something that would last them for years to come, so the low pile heights used for the landscape turf and putting green surface accomplished this while remaining lush and beautiful. Although limited by the narrow space available, Marco Turf and Pavers designed a dynamic 5-hole course that provided their client with versatile options for practice and play.

Marco Turf and Pavers Installation has proudly served Southern California home and business owners since 2016. Driven by a love for landscaping and a desire to provide elevated customer service to local residents, owner Marco Perfecto was inspired to start his own business after working in the landscaping industry for years. "Before starting my own business, I was employed by other companies and always thought that the client deserved better service for their money," says Perfecto. "I want my clients to see their dream reflected in the final result, because it is very important to me that the client is always satisfied and can enjoy the financial investment they make with great sacrifice."

Marco Turf and Pavers Installation is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for January 2025.

Marco Turf and Pavers Installation:

Marco Turf and Pavers Installation specializes in artificial grass installations for San Diego-area homeowners and businesses. In addition to synthetic grass, their team also offers installation for pavers, landscape lighting, retaining walls, fire pits, irrigation, fences, and more. You can learn more about Marco Turf and Pavers Installation by contacting them at (619) 384-0077 .

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.