Lutron Adds the Pico Paddle Remote to the Caséta Family of Smart Lighting Controls

News provided by

Lutron

07 Sep, 2023, 09:57 ET

The intuitive, paddle-style control matches the look and feel of the Diva smart dimmer

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lutron Electronics, the global leader in lighting control and automated shading solutions, announces the launch of the Pico paddle remote — a smart remote that looks and feels like a classic paddle switch.

Continue Reading
Pictured: Pico remote being paired with a Diva smart dimmer
Pictured: Pico remote being paired with a Diva smart dimmer
Pictured: Pico paddle remote
Pictured: Pico paddle remote

The Pico paddle remote works with all Lutron residential smart devices, including the Caséta family of products — such as the original smart dimmer, the Diva smart dimmer, the Claro smart switch, the lamp dimmer, and the outdoor smart plug — as well as RadioRA 3 and Homeworks connected lighting control systems. Offering another option for adding points of control, the Pico paddle remote matches the classic style and feel — and the familiar user experience — of the Diva smart dimmer, Claro smart switch, and other paddle-style switches.

"Homeowners are loving the look of our new Diva smart controls and installers appreciate the simplicity of using Pico as a second switch without pulling wires," said Matt Swatsky, Vice President at Lutron. "So, we gave you both – a remote with the utility of Pico and the look of Diva smart."

The Power of the Pico Remote.

The family of Lutron Pico remotes offers homeowners intuitive, flexible control of their Caséta smart light switches, Serena smart shades, fans, Sonos speakers, and more. The wireless devices can be placed on the wall, on a pedestal, or controlled from the hand, and do not require Wi-Fi to function. Add an additional point of control anywhere you want it — no hub, app, or password required — and control multiple dimmers at once, from a single device. With its typical, 10-year battery life, little ongoing maintenance is necessary.

Add a second switch nearly anywhere.   

Add a second point of control nearly anywhere you want without cutting holes or pulling wire. The Pico paddle remote can be mounted on any surface, including brick and glass. With a wall bracket and wall plate, it looks and feels like a regular switch — matching the understated, modern aesthetic of the Diva smart dimmer. 

The Pico paddle remote will be available online starting today at select retailers, electrical distributors, and A/V and security channels.

Learn more about the Pico paddle remote here.

About Lutron Electronics (www.lutron.com):

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home to lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company's early inventions – including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron's founder, Joel Spira – are now at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.

SOURCE Lutron

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.