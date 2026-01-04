Lutron's New Caséta Smart Wood Blinds Auto-Tilt with the Sun

Natural Light Optimization technology adjusts blinds throughout the day so homeowners can enjoy beautifully balanced light without lifting a finger.

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutron Electronics, the trusted leader in lighting control and automated shading solutions, announces the launch of Caséta smart wood blinds. Designed for the DIY homeowner seeking convenient, connected natural light control, these blinds offer smart functionality in a classic style.

Crafted from real North American basswood, Caséta smart wood blinds deliver the reliability and quiet movement of Lutron window treatments at a more accessible price point: $429 for windows up to 48" wide and 80" tall. Wire-free installation and simple app setup make for an easy DIY upgrade to any home. All Caséta smart blinds come equipped with the Natural Light Optimization (NLO) feature that automatically tilts blinds throughout the day according to the sun's position, bringing natural light into the home exactly when and where it's wanted. Caséta wood blinds also have a customized bottom rail so you can manually lift or lower the blinds with ease.

Natural Light Optimization (NLO): Blinds That Adjust Themselves

NLO automatically adjusts the tilt of the blinds based on the position of the sun relative to the geographic location of the home, taking the windows' cardinal orientations into account. For example, in the morning, west-facing blinds might tilt open at the start of the day, then close to cut the more direct light of the late afternoon, minimizing glare and heat gain. In the evening, blinds can adjust for privacy while still allowing filtered natural light into the room. NLO gives homeowners a comfortable and productive visual environment that saves energy and preserves views.

Real Wood Blinds, Custom Crafted for Your Home.

Caséta smart wood blinds are made from authentic North American Basswood and available in two finishes: painted white and stained walnut. Selected for their versatility and enduring popularity among homeowners, these styles elevate the décor of any room. Choose white to help brighten kitchens and bathrooms, or walnut to add a rich wood tone to a study or bedroom. Caséta smart wood blinds make the buying process simple with a flat price of $429 for all blinds up to 48" wide by 80" high. Wider sizes are available at an additional cost.

Smart, Simple, DIY-Friendly

Caséta wood blinds allow homeowners to control windows their way with the Lutron app, Pico smart remotes, or voice assistants. They work with popular smart home platforms like Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home and pair with Caséta lighting controls to offer a comprehensive home lighting experience. Caséta smart wood blinds are simple to measure, order, and can be installed with just a few screws.

Caséta wood blinds are available exclusively through the Caséta website to U.S. based customers on January 4th, 2026. To learn more about Caséta smart shades and blinds visit casetawireless.com/smart-shades.

About Lutron Electronics

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home to lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products, sold in over 100 countries. In the U.S. alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity annually, equating to approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company's early innovations—including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron's founder, Joel Spira—are now housed in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

