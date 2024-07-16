Lutron Expands its Professional line of Caséta Controls with the Versatile Diva Smart ELV+ and More Color Options for Pico Paddle Remote

COOPERSBURG, Pa., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lutron Electronics, the trusted leader in lighting control and automated shading solutions, is announcing additions to the Caséta portfolio of products – a Diva smart dimmer with ELV+ technology and Pico paddle remotes in 5 new colors. These latest additions are geared towards professional installers to help complete jobs with multiple load types more easily and offer their clients a wider range of choices within the paddle-style aesthetic.

"We heard clearly from our community of professional installers that a smart, paddle-style dimmer with our ELV+ technology was a must have for the Caséta portfolio," said Adam Mack, Senior Product Manager at Lutron. "The new Diva smart dimmer ELV+ complements our recent launches including the Diva smart dimmer and the Pico paddle remote, helping to round out the family of products."

A new Diva smart dimmer with phase-selectable dimming for LED, MLV, ELV, incandescent, and halogen lighting

The new Diva smart dimmer ELV+ offers smart control for low-voltage applications such as under- cabinet, track, accent, and tape lighting. In addition to ELV applications, the dimmer works with nearly all residential lighting types and loads, including LED, MLV, Incandescent, Halogen, and more.

The dimmer features phase-selectable dimming to ensure the best possible dimming performance across a wide range of load types. Installers may choose between forward—or reverse-phase dimming according to load type in the Lutron app or on the physical control, delivering a smoother dimming experience.

The new dimmer complements the familiar paddle-style aesthetic of the most recent additions to the Caséta family, including the Diva smart dimmer, Claro smart switch, and Pico paddle remote, and pairs well with other paddle-style dimmers and switches in the home. The Diva smart dimmer ELV+ is available in six color options: white, ivory, light almond, black, brown, and gray.

The Diva smart dimmer ELV+ is a flexible, problem solver when paired with a Pico paddle remote. Easily add 3-way control to any residential light without cutting holes or pulling wire, creating another point of control in only minutes.

Pico Paddle Remote — now in more colors

The family of Pico remotes from Lutron offers intuitive, flexible control of Caséta smart switches and dimmers, Serena smart shades, fans, and more. All Pico remotes feature a typical 10- year battery life and don't require a hub, app or W-Fi to function. Control your way by using as a handheld remote, placing on a tabletop pedestal, or mounting to almost any flat surface, including brick or glass. Professional installers will appreciate the ability to add a Pico remote as a second switch almost anywhere with no need to pull wires.

Now, the Pico paddle remote will be available in 5 new color options to suit more style preferences and complement the Diva smart dimmer and Claro smart switch. In addition to the original white, consumers may now choose from black, light almond, ivory, gray, and brown.

The Diva smart dimmer ELV+ and Pico paddle remotes for Caséta systems will be available through electrical distributors and at most online retailers that carry Caséta controls.

