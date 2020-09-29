Lutronic, Medical Aesthetics Industry Leader, Is Strongly Supporting Its Customers During These Difficult Times

BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutronic, the global leader in the development and manufacture of innovative laser technology for aesthetic and ophthalmic medicine, powerfully affirms its commitment to its aesthetic customers with a comprehensive program combining customer and employee safety with exceptional client support.

"We have put together a dynamic program to support our customers during COVID-19. We are proud to say that we are continuing, despite challenging times, to invest in our business and build our infrastructure," says Larry Laber, Chief Commercial Officer. "Our management team is setting the pace, and our employees are highly motivated. This commercial team is committed, and we are here to stay."

The program provides in-depth clinical support via video conferencing and telephone and intensive video conference in-service training for clients who are just getting started with new Lutronic devices. Lutronic has developed the most comprehensive online educational resources with webinars and a wide range of educational materials. Service, maintenance, and troubleshooting are also immediately available remotely.

For many dermatologists and other aesthetic providers, this is a time of reappraisal and future planning, and Lutronic has developed several special programs for those considering capital purchases. The company is committed to providing support and relief with financial considerations during this challenging time.

Lutronic's Commitment to the Aesthetics Industry: Company Amasses Exceptional Team

"We are extremely committed to the medical aesthetics industry," Haelyung Hwang, Lutronic's Chief Executive Officer, affirms unequivocally. "We have exceptional technology that our customers love, and we needed to make sure we have the very best, most dedicated people to take us forward," says Haelyung Hwang, who was educated at Yale.

The company has amassed a dedicated team of some of the industry's most experienced and dynamic people. "Larry Laber, our Chief Commercial Officer, is incredibly skilled, and his knowledge and experience are unsurpassed. Larry has repeatedly demonstrated his leadership and commercial successes during his 20-plus year tenure in the aesthetic laser industry. He has helped establish successful commercial teams at two of the industry's biggest laser companies before joining Lutronic. He and his team want to make Lutronic a powerhouse in the industry. Furthermore, Lutronic can support Larry's efforts with our healthy cash position of over $80 million." Hwang adds.

Lutronic: Innovation and Global Leadership Grounded in Medical Science and Research

Lutronic was founded 20 years ago, and its global headquarters is in the Boston area. In order to effectively treat visible signs of aging, the company creates laser- and light-based technology such as wrinkle reduction, face- and body-contouring rejuvenation, melasma and tattoo removal, hair removal, and more. The company embodies the outstanding quality and level of excellence for which Lutronic technology is known worldwide, holding more than 270 current and pending patents, more than 530 intellectual properties, and more than 325 published, peer-reviewed papers. Solidly grounded in medical science, the company has developed a revolutionary new ophthalmic laser called R:GEN™ that will ultimately lead to better vision, with the potential to treat earlier stages of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

"We are one of a very few companies in this industry that continue to run and invest in our on-site state-of-the-art pathology lab," says James Bartholomeusz, Lutronic's Chief Technology Officer. "This lab, occupying one of the three research-and-development floors at our facility, is only part of our tireless commitment to real science and clinical research. Four floors of our eight-floor campus are dedicated to research and clinical development. We have also continually invested well over 15% of our resources in research and development, virtually unheard of in medical aesthetics."

Intelligent Design for Intelligent Care: The Meaning Behind Lutronic's Slogan

Lutronic's technology is thoughtfully constructed, making it reliable, and it has an intense focus on unique technological solutions to complex aesthetic issues, Bartholomeusz says. "We deliver a superior experience for physicians, we optimize the interaction between the patient and the clinician, and we deliver maximal outcomes for every patient."

Technology is the "intelligence" built into each piece of equipment and is unique to Lutronic's medical aesthetics. This pillar of Lutronic's current and future technology is even more visible with the recent update to our Genius Platform. "Our intelligent delivery gives the providers feedback at every point in the procedure," Bartholomeusz explains. "Every patient, every skin type, is different [and] exceptional, and safe results depend on delivering the right amount of energy to the right place at the right time."

The foundational technology of intelligent care will continue to proliferate throughout the entire product portfolio. "Unlike most medical aesthetic laser technology, Lutronic is not myopic," Bartholomeusz says. "We have a five-year product pipeline focused on diagnostic and real-time system intelligence, all of which we design and build in-house and is proprietary and unique to Lutronic."

Exceptional customer support is another Lutronic pillar. Every service issue is discussed and managed thoroughly by the team. "As part of our ongoing commitment to reliability and service, the heads of service and operational teams meet weekly to discuss any service-related issues we encounter in the market," explains Jhung Vojir, PhD, Chief Operating Officer. This type of in-depth root cause analysis excites Laber, as it represents excellent customer-focused behavior.

About Lutronic

Effective. Innovative. Intuitive. Dependable. These four core tenants fuel Lutronic's development of intelligent laser and energy-based systems. Committed to this mission, Lutronic partners with key opinion leaders to advance the scientific and efficacy of Lutronic's systems. To develop unrivaled systems with "smart" features, Lutronic devotes as much as four times what competitors invest in research and development, resulting in more than 535 patents and patent applications worldwide. In addition to operations and manufacturing in the Boston area, Lutronic has a major manufacturing and research center in Sout Korea, offices in Germany, China, Japan, and a worldwide network of ever expanding direct sales teams and distributors. For more information, call 1-888-588-7644 or visit www.lutronic.com

Contact

Lutronic Global

Jina Kim

VP Marketing

[email protected]

©2020. LUTRONIC Group of Companies. All rights reserved. LUTRONIC, its logo, Lutronic Intelligent Care, Intelligent Design for Intelligent Care are trademarks or registered trademarks of the LUTRONIC Group of Companies.

SOURCE Lutronic

Related Links

https://us.aesthetic.lutronic.com

