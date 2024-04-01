Luttrell Staffing Group acquires Sierra Employment Services, Inc.

KINGSPORT, Tenn., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luttrell Staffing Group, approaching its 31st year in business this month, is excited to announce their latest expansion. In the first quarter of 2024, the organization acquired Sierra Employment Services, Inc., a reputable workforce solutions firm based out of California.

Luttrell Staffing Group was founded in 1993 and is among the top 1% largest staffing firms in the U.S. The firm has grown over the past 3 decades from a single branch in Greeneville, Tennessee to 40 locations across seven states. They have proven to be industry leaders with their clients, candidates, and employees.

Sierra Employment Services, Inc. was established in 2002 under the name of Mammoth Employment Services in Mammoth Lakes, California. In 2004 they opened their second office in Bishop, California. Sierra Employment Services has a respected reputation for providing top-notch service and workforce solutions.

This will be an incredible opportunity to diversify and will also fit into Luttrell Staffing Group's model of growth and expansion. With this acquisition, Luttrell Staffing Group plans to expand its client base, and venture into new markets while continuing to add value and provide exceptional customer service.

Luttrell Staffing Group provides comprehensive workforce solutions to organizations across Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, California, and Vermont. As one of the country's most trusted recruiting agencies, the Luttrell Staffing team is a dedicated partner in its clients' and candidates' success and is committed to providing the best solutions while adhering to the strictest sense of integrity and service. Luttrell Staffing Group specializes in light industrial, warehouse, general and skilled labor, construction, and office/clerical jobs, as well as many other rewarding careers.

SOURCE Luttrell Staffing Group