Luttrell Staffing Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2024 Best Of Staffing Client, Employee, And Talent Awards For Service Excellence

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luttrell Staffing Group announced today that they have again won the Best of Staffing Client, Employee, and Talent Awards for providing an exceptional experience for all three constituencies surveyed: clients, talent, and employees. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, candidates, and employees.

Luttrell Staffing Group has participated in the ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Awards every year since 2013 and has won a compelling 44 satisfaction awards in that time frame. Highlights of this year's results:

The 12 th consecutive year winning the Best of Staffing Client Award, with a 76.4 % Net Promoter® Score (NPS), significantly surpassing the industry's average of 36%.

The 10 th consecutive year winning Best of Staffing Talent Award, achieving our highest Net Promoter® Score to date, at 73%, in a year when candidates had numerous options for job search services.

The 4th consecutive year of an industry- leading 58.5% NPS score by employees, with a notable 94.5% of our staff reporting that they are "Optimistic about what the next year has in store for me working at Luttrell Staffing Group".

"I couldn't agree more with the optimism about the future ahead for Luttrell, and am honored that our staff feels the same way, as noted in these survey results." said Marty Luttrell, Owner of Luttrell Staffing Group. "And we are so grateful for the ongoing support from our clients and talent year after year. When we founded the company, we knew we wanted to build a company on values that would stand the test of time – Excellence, Grit, Integrity, Service. These results are an indicator that our values are making a positive impact on how we are serving clients, engaging with talent and supporting internal staff".

Luttrell Staffing Group is now in its 31st year in business. As part of their commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, they are starting their next 30 years in business by launching their Second Mile Commitment. "This is our newest proven process program built upon what we've learned over the past 30 years about what matters most to clients, talent and staff so that we continue to deliver above industry standard and lead with excellence." continued Marty Luttrell.

About Luttrell Staffing Group

Luttrell Staffing Group, is an award-winning light-industrial and administrative staffing firm founded in 1993 with the mission "To cultivate people and build relationships through excellence in staffing". We are committed to Making People Matter Most and always delivering the highest levels of service in all we do. Through a network of more than 40 branches, Luttrell Staffing provides temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services. Founded by David Luttrell, the company – with the help of David's brother Marty and Marty's wife, Lana, who later joined as partners – has rapidly expanded throughout Tennessee and now has branches in Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Vermont, and California.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

