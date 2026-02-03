LUTTRELL STAFFING GROUP WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2026 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT, TALENT AND EMPLOYEE AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luttrell Staffing Group , a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Platinum Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates along with Best of Staffing Employee Gold Award for providing an exceptional experience for their employees. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

Winners who earned the Platinum award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award (Talent/Client) for at least 10 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients and candidates. Of those firms that participated in the Best of Staffing program in 2025, less than 24% have earned the 10-Year Platinum award for both Client and Talent Satisfaction. Winners who earned the Gold award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award (Employee) for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their internal staff. Employees of winning firms report a superior employee experience and are over 70% less likely to be dissatisfied with their staffing firm compared to those working at non-winning agencies.

The 14 th consecutive year winning the Best of Staffing Client Award, with an 83.8% Net Promoter® Score (NPS), significantly surpassing the industry's average of 45%, with satisfaction scores of a 9 or 10 out of 10 from 86.4% of their clients.

winning the Best of Staffing Client Award, with an 83.8% Net Promoter® Score (NPS), significantly surpassing the industry's average of 45%, with satisfaction scores of a 9 or 10 out of 10 from 86.4% of their clients. The 12 th consecutive year winning Best of Staffing Talent Award, receiving satisfaction scores of a 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.2% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%.

winning Best of Staffing Talent Award, receiving satisfaction scores of a 9 or 10 out of 10 from 72.2% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50%. The 6th consecutive year winning Best of Staffing Employee Satisfaction, receiving a Net Promoter® Score of 62.5%, which exceeds the 50% global NPS standard for an "excellent" experience rating.

Luttrell Staffing Group emphasized that these esteemed accomplishments are only possible because of their number one asset- its people, which affirms its core purpose of always making people matter most. "We here at Luttrell Staffing Group are incredibly proud of our excellent team of staff. The awards we have received reflect the high caliber of the people we are proud to have within our organization," said Luttrell Staffing Group co-owner Marty Luttrell. "To receive these awards over so many years is an incredible achievement, and we are deeply proud of this accomplishment." Having been in business nearly 33 years, Luttrell Staffing Group's impressive track record with Best of Staffing continues to strengthen its foundation, allowing the impact of its services to be felt throughout the communities it serves. "We sincerely appreciate our valued clients, dedicated internal team, and devoted talent who have been instrumental in our company's success over the years. Their continued trust, commitment, and support have greatly contributed to our growth, and we are truly blessed to have been positively impacted in so many ways," expressed Luttrell Staffing Group co-owner David Luttrell.

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of staffing and recruiting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About Luttrell Staffing Group

Luttrell Staffing Group is an award-winning light-industrial and administrative staffing firm founded in 1993 with the mission "To cultivate people and build relationships through excellence in staffing". We are committed to Making People Matter Most and always delivering the highest levels of service in all we do. Through a network of more than 35 branches, Luttrell Staffing provides temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services. Founded by David Luttrell in Rogersville, TN, the company – with the help of David's brother Marty and Marty's wife, Lana, who later joined as partners – rapidly expanded throughout Tennessee and now has branches in California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

SOURCE Luttrell Staffing Group