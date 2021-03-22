Luttrell Staffing Group's Connie Harris Retiring After 35 Years

Seven of Luttrell Staffing Group's 42 award-winning branches, all in Kentucky (Bowling Green, Glasgow, Columbia, Franklin, Elizabethtown, Russellville, and Hopkinsville), are woman-owned and were headed by Harris.

Connie's longtime career with Quality Personnel began in 1986, when she opened the company's first branch office in Glasgow, Kentucky, and served as branch manager until a promotion to regional manager in 1995. After five years as regional manager, Harris was promoted to vice president in 2000 (reporting directly to the former owner), then president in 2014 when the company was acquired by Lana Luttrell and David Luttrell.

"The decision to retire has not been an easy one; my time here has been both professionally and personally rewarding," Harris said. "I am grateful and blessed to have had the opportunity to work for Luttrell Staffing Group (Quality Personnel) for the past 35 years. I am truly thankful for our great staff, the communities, the employees who have supported us, and the clients that believed in our ability to provide them with the very best employees. I think back on my time here and smile at all the memories and friendships I have made along the way."

Effective April 1, 2021, Monica Shuffett, longtime Columbia branch manager and marketing manager, recently promoted to vice president, will be assuming this role.

"I am leaving the company in very capable hands," Harris said. "Monica has been an employee of our company for 24 years, and I have immense trust in her abilities. I love this company and will always be a number one fan."

