Lutz Announces Leadership Transition Plans

OMAHA, Neb., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced various management changes over the next several years.

Mark Duren will begin transitioning his responsibilities of Managing Shareholder and Chair of the Board to Ryan Cook over the next three years. Duren started at Lutz in 1992 and has held numerous leadership roles, including long-term membership on the firm's Board of Directors, department head of both the tax and audit practices, and his most recent term of serving as Managing Shareholder since 2015.

"As my term as Managing Shareholder nears its end, I am proud of where Lutz is today and excited for the firm's future. It has been rewarding to assist with the growth and development of Lutz Team members. Our culture of 'putting people first' has been a major contributor to accomplishing firmwide goals and advancing the career aspirations of our employees," said Duren.

"For the next three years, I am fully committed to collaborating closely with Ryan and the members of Lutz's Board to keep pushing forward with our strategic vision of fostering both internal and external growth, nurturing the next wave of leaders, delivering exceptional service to our clients, and giving back to the communities we serve."

Ryan Cook is the current President of Lutz's largest division, Lutz Accounting. Under his leadership, Ryan has been instrumental in managing many of the firm's strategic initiatives. He has emerged as a dynamic and visionary leader with an unwavering commitment to excellence for employees and clients. His entrepreneurial spirit and unique ability to connect with stakeholders of all generations will position the firm to evolve alongside the industry and continue the growth trajectory begun by Lutz's current leadership team.

Additionally, Ron Nebbia will begin transitioning his duties as President of Lutz's Financial, M&A, Talent, and Tech divisions over the next two years to various existing leaders within these divisions. Nebbia joined the firm in 1987 and has been instrumental in many positions, including serving long-term as a board member, managing internal operations, and inspiring the evolution of new service offerings. Nebbia's advisory skillset has been vital in serving clients and providing direction to leaders inside and outside the firm.

"I am grateful for the longstanding partnerships we have built with our clients over the years. Their trust and loyalty have been the driving force behind our success as a company," said Nebbia. "As I look back on my career, I find myself filled with pride for the impact the board and leadership teams have made and the innovative ways we have leveraged technology to advance. It is an honor to have grown alongside this organization and its people."

Over the last decade, Lutz has experienced phenomenal growth, including doubling its full-time team member count, adding 10+ service offerings, and expanding across Nebraska with offices in Omaha (HQ), Lincoln, and Grand Island. Lutz currently ranks as the 76th largest accounting firm in the United States.

ABOUT LUTZ

Lutz is a business solutions firm for people seeking a partner to help energize and heighten economic and organizational success. Our experienced team provides accounting, financial, talent, M&A, and technology services. We work to simplify complexities, help make critical business decisions, and focus on the things that are truly important to you. We embrace your business as our own to spark the right solutions and help you thrive. That's our promise: to mind what matters. Learn more at www.lutz.us.

Contact: Merrick Aurora

Telephone: (402) 496-8800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lutz