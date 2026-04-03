ALDOT and Lutzie 43 Foundation Bring Safe Driving Summit to Prattville High School Students

Community Leaders Highlight the Dangers of Distracted, Impaired and Unsafe Driving

ATLANTA, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and the Lutzie 43 Foundation are partnering to host a Safe Driving Summit on April 8, 2026, for Prattville High School students. The Summit aims to educate local high school students about the critical importance of making safe driving choices.

"The Safe Driving Summit — a partnership between ALDOT and the Lutzie 43 Foundation — contains critical tools to keep young drivers safe in the state of Alabama," said Dalton Middleton, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT. "Nearly 10 percent of crashes in the state of Alabama in 2024 involved a driver aged 15-19 years old."

The Prattville High School Safe Driving Summit will feature a keynote address from Lutzie 43 Foundation Executive Director Mike Lutzenkirchen, sharing the personal story of the tragic death of his son Philip Lutzenkirchen. Philip was a former football standout at Auburn University who died due to a distracted, impaired and unsafe driving crash in 2014.

All students will participate in hands-on breakout sessions led by first responders, trauma care specialists, law enforcement officials and trucking industry professionals. They will also step inside a big rig to experience a truck driver's perspective, giving them a firsthand look at blind spots, stopping distances and the challenges that professional drivers face.

"Partnering with ALDOT to bring this Safe Driving Summit to Prattville High School students is a crucial part of our mission to inspire safer driving habits among young drivers across the country to prevent distracted, impaired and unsafe driving," said Lutzenkirchen. "This event brings the community together to educate and empower students with the knowledge and tools they need, including the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative, to make life-saving decisions behind the wheel."

At the conclusion of the event, each student will receive a physical 43 Key — a tangible reminder to take 43 seconds to prepare before every drive by securing their phone, buckling up, reducing distractions and committing to safe choices behind the wheel.

"When I connected with Mike Lutzenkirchen and learned about the Safe Driving Summit, I knew immediately this was an opportunity we needed to take advantage of," said Principal Daniel Farris. "Hosting the Summit at Prattville High School just three days before our prom on Saturday, April 11, allows us to reinforce this life‑saving message at a time when it matters most. If this experience causes even one student to pause, think, and make a safer decision, and ultimately impacts even one life, it will be well worth it."

The Safe Driving Summit will take place from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at Prattville High School, 1315 Upper Kingston Road, Prattville, AL 36067.

ABOUT AUTAUGA COUNTY SCHOOLS:

Autauga County Schools (ACS) is a 14-campus public school system in Autauga County, Alabama, dedicated to fostering the whole student in an academically rigorous environment where everyone is known and valued by creating pathways designed for success. Learn more at acboe.net.

ABOUT ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION:

The Alabama Department of Transportation mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally and economically sound transportation network across Alabama. For further information, visit www.dot.state.al.us and ALDOTnews.com.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a vehicle crash in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation