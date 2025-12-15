Lutzie 43 Foundation Unites Regional Leaders at Southeast Tennessee Roadway Safety Summit

Partnership to Combat Distracted and Impaired Driving Among Young Drivers in Event Sponsored by Kia of Chattanooga and Kia of Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lutzie 43 Foundation will present the Southeast Tennessee Roadway Safety Summit at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on December 17. The event will convene some of Tennessee's leading roadway safety stakeholders — including Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, Erlanger Trauma, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, American Trucking Associations (ATA) Road Team Captains, regional trucking and logistics companies, first responders and other trauma healthcare professionals — with the goal to bring these Summits and increased awareness to schools in Southeast Tennessee.

"Partnering with Tennessee's roadway safety leaders and local communities is how real change happens," said Doug Smith, Director of Development at the Lutzie 43 Foundation. "Through our Safe Driving Summits in high schools, public and private, and beyond, we're sharing the 43 Key Seconds message with drivers of all ages and stages. From teen drivers to daily commuters to professional truck drivers, we're creating a united front to educate and empower everyone to make intentional, life-saving choices every time they get behind the wheel."

The morning keynote will feature Jeff Gadd from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, sharing his insights from years of experience as a crash investigator on roadway safety and the critical role of commercial vehicle awareness in preventing crashes. "Our mission is to keep Tennessee roads safe, and that starts with education," says Gadd. "Events like this summit allow us to connect directly with young drivers and community leaders to reinforce the importance of making smart choices behind the wheel. Together, we can prevent crashes and save lives."

Like the more than 23,000 high school students who have attended Safe Driving Summits since the Summit initiative kicked off in 2022, participants engage in interactive breakout sessions led by first responders, law enforcement officers, trauma and rehab professionals, and representatives from the trucking industry. These sessions provide firsthand insights into the devastating consequences of unsafe driving behaviors and equip attendees with practical strategies to avoid such outcomes.

The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in memory of Philip Lutzenkirchen, a former Auburn University football player who tragically lost his life in a vehicle crash caused by distracted, impaired and unsafe driving. The foundation's mission is to honor Philip's legacy by inspiring young drivers to make safe, smart choices behind the wheel through education and the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative.

"Bringing the Safe Driving Summit to as many high schools as possible is a crucial part of our goal to inspire safer driving habits among young drivers across the region and supports our overarching mission to prevent distracted, impaired, and unsafe driving," said Lutzie 43 Executive Director Mike Lutzenkirchen. "With each summit we are able to bring communities together to educate and empower students with the knowledge and tools they need, including the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative."

The event will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 17, at Chattanooga State Community College, 4501 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

