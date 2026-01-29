Lutzie 43 Foundation Unveils First 43 Key Seconds Campus Through Partnership with Alpharetta High School

School Leaders Adopt Program Geared to Reduce Incidents of Distracted, Impaired and Unsafe Driving Among Students

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lutzie 43 Foundation announced today that Alpharetta High School is the first school to be recognized as a 43 Key Seconds Campus. The school hosted a Safe Driving Summit and is using the 43 Key Seconds key and safe driving checklist to reinforce the lessons learned about the critical importance of making safe driving choices through campus signage and ongoing communications to students.

"When Alpharetta High School invited the Lutzie 43 Foundation to present a Safe Driving Summit, we had no idea of the magnitude of this event," explains Alpharetta High School Principal Mike Scheifflee. "It was much more than an assembly, it was a transformative experience that spoke to our students with raw, real and unforgettable facts."

Safe Driving Summits educate high school students on the dangers of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving by sharing impactful stories and lessons about real-world incidents from public safety officials, first responders, healthcare professionals and commercial drivers. Each summit features a keynote address from Lutzie 43 Foundation Executive Director Mike Lutzenkirchen, who shares the personal story of his son Philip's tragic death due to a distracted, impaired and unsafe driving crash in 2014. At the close of the summit, students are encouraged to take the 43 Key Seconds safe driving pledge to ensure they have a Clear Head, Clear Hands, Clear Eyes and Click their Seatbelt each and every time they get behind the wheel.

"Our experience with the Lutzie 43 Foundation and their 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative was so impactful that I not only fully endorse this as a must-have event for any school committed to student safety and character development, but I also sought out ways to do more to inspire safer driving habits among our young drivers," continued Scheifflee.

After delivering the Safe Driving Summit, the foundation worked closely with the leadership at Alpharetta High School to utilize the 43 Key Seconds checklist to develop, design and install not only visual reminders throughout their campus but also produce a cadence of messages that were easily adoptable as part of their existing communications plan.

"We see this as a win-win in terms of reinforcement of our message about making life-saving decisions and are thrilled to recognize Alpharetta High School as our first 43 Key Seconds campus," stated Lutzenkirchen.

Schools who want to embrace the 43 Key Seconds Safe Driving Initiative for their community need to complete three steps:

Host a Safe Driving Summit on their campus Install signage in and around their campus reminding drivers and passengers to take 43 Key Seconds each time they drive Adopt a plan for on-going distribution of communications materials reinforcing the importance of avoiding distracted driving

Since the program's launch in 2022, the Lutzie 43 Foundation has hosted 33 Safe Driving Summits, engaging with more than 80 high schools and more than 23,600 students to foster safe driving practices among young drivers.

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a single-vehicle crash in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org .

ABOUT ALPHARETTA HIGH SCHOOL:

Located north of Atlanta, Georgia, just a few miles east of downtown Alpharetta, Alpharetta High School opened in the Fall of 2004 to serve students residing in north Fulton County. In 2018, Alpharetta became an International Baccalaureate World School authorized to offer the Diploma Programme to eligible Juniors and Seniors. As the Alpharetta Raiders, our school colors are black and silver with an accent of maroon. For more information, visit alpharettahs.fultonschools.org.

