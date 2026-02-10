Lutzie 43 Foundation Partners with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to Bring Safe Driving Summit to Saint Francis High School

Students Learn Lifesaving Road Safety Skills to End Distracted, Impaired and Unsafe Driving

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lutzie 43 Foundation, in collaboration with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, will host a Safe Driving Summit at Saint Francis High School in Milton, Georgia, on Wednesday, February 11. Saint Francis' strong community environment, high level of student engagement and emphasis on whole-person development make it an ideal setting for a Summit designed to inspire safer habits during a season when road conditions become more challenging.

The Summit will introduce students to the 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative and feature powerful presentations from road safety experts, first responders and individuals impacted by distracted and impaired driving.

"Educating young drivers is one of the most meaningful ways we can reduce preventable tragedies on our roads," said Mike Lutzenkirchen, Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. "Saint Francis' close-knit school culture gives us an opportunity to connect with students on a more personal level. When young people feel known and supported, the 43 Key Seconds message becomes even more impactful."

During the keynote address, Lutzenkirchen will share the story of his son, former Auburn University football standout Philip Lutzenkirchen, who tragically lost his life in a single-vehicle crash caused by distracted, impaired and unsafe driving. His testimony serves as a heartfelt reminder of the devastating consequences of unsafe driving decisions.

"Innovative projects like this are designed with the intent for Georgia and our nation to reach the realistic goal of zero traffic deaths by the middle of this century," said Allen Poole, Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Each life saved on our roads is one less family that will have to live with the pain of losing a loved one whose life was taken from them in a traffic crash that was completely preventable."

All students will participate in hands-on breakout sessions led by first responders, trauma care specialists, law enforcement officials and trucking industry professionals. The smaller, more intimate setting at Saint Francis allows for increased interaction, with students receiving individualized attention during demonstrations. They will also step inside a big rig to experience a truck driver's perspective, giving them a firsthand look at blind spots, stopping distances and the challenges that professional drivers face.

At the conclusion of the event, each student will receive a physical 43 Key — a tangible reminder to take 43 seconds to prepare before every drive by securing their phone, buckling up, reducing distractions and committing to safe choices behind the wheel.

"As educators, we want our students to leave high school not only academically prepared but prepared for life," said Saint Francis High School Principal Brad Etter. "The Lutzie 43 Foundation brings a message that resonates deeply — one that empowers students to take ownership of their safety and the safety of others every time they're on the road. Hosting the Summit here allows us to reach students early and reinforce skills that will follow them long after graduation."

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 11, at Saint Francis High School, 13440 Cogburn Road, Milton, GA 30004

ABOUT LUTZIE 43 FOUNDATION:

The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car accident in 2014. In his memory, the foundation's 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation's motto for all is to "Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz and Learn from Lutz," reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

ABOUT THE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE OF HIGHWAY SAFETY (GOHS):

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety's mission is to educate the public on safe driving behaviors and implement highway safety campaigns and programs designed to reduce crashes and eliminate fatalities and injuries on Georgia roads. For more information on this grant program, contact GOHS at 404-656-6996 and for more information on GOHS and other highway safety programs, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org

SOURCE Lutzie 43 Foundation