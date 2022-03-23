LUV Car Wash Announces First Sonoma County Acquisitions

Nationwide express car wash platform has acquired four locations throughout the area

PHOENIX, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon its California presence, LUV Car Wash announced today that it has closed on an acquisition to bring its first car wash locations throughout Sonoma County.

LUV has acquired four car washes from Splash Express of Santa Rosa, LLC. All four locations are currently open, and three additional car washes are in development and projected to open over the next 24 months.

"We're thrilled to bring the LUV Car Wash platform to the Wine Country," said LUV Car Wash Co-Founder and CEO Darren Skarecky. "With our locations in the Los Angeles and San Diego area, Sonoma is the perfect spot to continue our growth on the West Coast. We're excited to partner with Lawrence Amaturo to grow even more fun and easy car wash experiences in the North Bay area."

"After seeing LUV's lineup of industry leaders on its executive team, it was an easy decision to partner with them to build upon what we've accomplished in Santa Rosa," said Managing Partner Lawrence Amaturo. "They oversee a growing business and take great care of their people, and I know they'll do the same for us. I'm excited to be a part of this fast-growing brand as it expands across California, and I look forward to seeing them improve upon what we've begun!"

This acquisition brings LUV to 54 car washes throughout Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline. For more information, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com

