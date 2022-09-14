LUV Car Wash Continues Rapid Growth in Florida and Georgia, Hits 60 Locations in Just Nine Months

National express car wash platform adds five new locations across three cities in Southeast

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LUV Car Wash is sharing its LUV for keeping vehicles clean with more of the country as the West Coast-based company continues its record growth in the Southeast.

Luv Car Wash adds five new locations across three cities in Southeast

LUV announced today the national express car wash platform has recently completed the acquisitions of five sites throughout Florida and Georgia. This deal includes two Georgia locations — Mr. K's Car Wash in Buford and Paradise Bay Wash in Savannah. Additionally, LUV acquired multiple development sites that have recently opened as LUV-branded locations, including 9826 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville, Florida; 2142 N. Main St. in Lafayette, Georgia; and 474339 E. State Road Ste. 200 in Fernandina Beach, Florida.

"We're excited to continue to grow our national platform," said CDO and President JT Thomson. "Acquiring and developing sites is only half the battle. We are hyper-focused on building out the infrastructure and management systems to pull these all together in a cohesive operating brand."

With the new locations, LUV now has 21 car washes in Florida and a total of 15 locations in Georgia. LUV currently has 60 operating locations after acquiring its first location in December 2021. LUV currently has car washes throughout the country in Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Sonoma, Los Angeles, San Diego and Savannah, Georgia, with additional locations in the pipeline. For more information, visit LUVCarWash.com.

About LUV Car Wash

Headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, LUV Car Wash was founded in 2021 by industry veterans Darren Skarecky, JT Thomson and Susquehanna Private Capital. LUV is a nationwide express car wash platform focused on enhancing the customer experience. Through its aggressive, multi-pronged growth strategy, the company plans to expand across the country. For more information about LUV Car Wash, visit LUVCarWash.com.

Contact: Blake Heckel, Champion Management

972.930.9933; [email protected]

SOURCE LUV Car Wash