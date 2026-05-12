Luvme Celebrates Mother's Day with "For You Mom, Strong in Every Role" Campaign

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Luvme launched its "For You Mom, Strong in Every Role" campaign — a heartfelt celebration to the women who spend so much of their lives caring for others, while too often forgetting to care for themselves. Through a series of engaging online and offline activations, Luvme invited mothers to reconnect with themselves beyond motherhood and be celebrated not only for everything they do, but for who they are as women.

Luvme invited three pairs of mothers and daughters to Las Vegas for a one-of-a-kind bonding experience centered around beauty and connection

More than a traditional holiday campaign, it was created as a reminder that behind every mother is also a woman with her own beauty, confidence, dreams, and identity — someone who deserves to feel cared for, appreciated, and seen.

Braiding a Moment Between Mothers and Daughters

For many daughters, some of the earliest memories of love begin between their mother's hands — quietly sitting still while their hair was braided with patience, care, and tenderness. Braids have long carried more than beauty; they hold memories, rituals, and love passed from one generation to the next. But somewhere along the way, many mothers stopped making time for themselves.

This Mother's Day, Luvme wanted to give devoted moms a moment that belonged entirely to them. In partnership with TikTok Shop New Arrivals, Luvme invited three pairs of mothers and daughters to Las Vegas for a one-of-a-kind bonding experience centered around beauty and connection. During the trip, each pair of mother and daughter experienced the installation of Luvme's new OwnScalp™ Braided Wig by Luvme Expert Hairstylist Ashley Nicole. But what made the experience unforgettable was not only the beauty transformation itself — it was the moments shared in between mothers and daughters: heartfelt conversations, laughter, tears, hugs, and the rare feeling of simply slowing down together.

For many participating mothers, it was their first time experiencing a braided look without spending hours sitting in a salon chair. More importantly, it was a chance to feel taken care of themselves — not as caregivers, but as women deserving of love, care and celebration.

More Than a Mom: Celebrating Women in Every Role

Beyond the exclusive Las Vegas experience, Luvme also invited consumers online to share personal stories about their mothers — from childhood memories and sacrifices to the quiet everyday moments of unconditional love and strength that often go unnoticed.

What began as a Mother's Day campaign quickly turned into an emotional wave of storytelling across social media, with users reflecting on the resilience, strength, and quiet love carried by mothers in everyday life. The campaign generated over 300 story submissions and online discussions under the hashtag #LuvmeStrongInEveryRole, creating a meaningful space for women to celebrate the mothers and mother figures who shaped their lives.

"Luvme believes every woman deserves to feel like herself first — before and beyond the role of 'mom,'" said Helena, Founder of Luvme. "This campaign was about creating moments where mothers could feel seen, celebrated, and beautiful — not because of what they do for others, but because of who they are themselves."

Through "For You Mom, Strong in Every Role," Luvme continues its commitment to empowering women through beauty, confidence, emotional connection, and community-driven storytelling.

To learn more about the "For You Mom, Strong in Every Role" campaign, please visit Luvme official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luvmehair/.

To celebrate Mother's Day, Luvme has partnered with TikTok Shop to launch our New Arrivals Campaign from May 7 to May 20, offering the biggest price drops of the year exclusively on the Luvme TikTok Shop. For more information please visit: https://shop.tiktok.com/view/product/1732351432877052878?region=US&locale=en

SOURCE Luvme Hair