Luvme Launches Its First Celebrity Co-Created Collection with Hollywood Hairstylist Kim Kimble

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luvme, a leading brand in premium human hair wigs, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever celebrity co-created collection, the RAW MAGIC x Kim Kimble ICON Collection, developed in collaboration with renowned Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble. With a career spanning decade at the highest level of the beauty industry, Kim Kimble is a world-renowned celebrity hairstylist who has created some of the most iconic hair moments in entertainment and is widely recognized as a defining force behind modern Black Hollywood beauty.

From Red Carpet to Real Life: Luvme Teams Up with Kim Kimble to Bring Hollywood Standards to Everyday Wigs

The RAW MAGIC x Kim Kimble ICON Collection features six signature wig styles personally designed and curated by Kim Kimble, each available in five versatile shades to suit a wide range of preferences and occasions. The collection marks Kim Kimble's first-ever involvement in developing human hair products, as well as Luvme's first collaboration with a celebrity hairstylist—bringing professional, red carpet–level standards into everyday hair styling for women worldwide.

A New Standard: Luvme RAW MAGIC × Master Craftsmanship

In today's hair beauty landscape, consumers are no longer satisfied with "premium" as a label—they expect transparency, proven quality, and long-term value.

As Luvme's first premium co-branded collection, the RAW MAGIC ICON Collection responds to this shift by combining two defining strengths:

Luvme's RAW MAGIC hair standard — delivering top-tier, unprocessed human hair with a natural look and long-lasting durability, designed to perform beautifully wash after wash

— delivering top-tier, unprocessed human hair with a natural look and long-lasting durability, designed to perform beautifully wash after wash Hollywood-level artistry and professional selection criteria from Kim Kimble— shaped by decades of Kim's experience at the highest level of Hollywood, with an uncompromising eye for detail, structure, and finish

Each style has been meticulously reviewed and refined by Kim Kimble to ensure it meets professional-grade expectations—not just in appearance, but in real-life wearability.

Designed for Real Life, Not Just the Spotlight

Enhanced by Luvme's 2026 product technology upgrade (ADCH), the collection is not simply a collaboration of names, but a collaboration of standards—bringing together material excellence and professional authority to redefine what luxury hair should look and feel like in everyday life.

Luvme ADCH Technology Key features include:

Elevated texture and natural movement

Long-lasting durability for repeated wear and washing

High adaptability for real-life scenarios, particularly for women aged 30+ balancing multiple roles and lifestyles

More than just a new look, the RAW MAGIC ICON Collection is built for lasting performance—delivering hair that looks exceptional on day one and continues to perform beautifully over time.

Guided by its core belief, "Luvme For You," the RAW MAGIC ICON Collection is a tribute to modern-day women who lead, create, and redefine boundaries across industries including beauty, film, business, wellness, and beyond. By translating red carpet–level expertise into accessible, wearable designs, Luvme and Kim Kimble not only deliver high-quality wig solutions, but also empower women to express themselves with confidence, credibility, and ease in everyday life.

The RAW MAGIC x Kim Kimble ICON Collection introduces a range of fashion-forward styles, personally designed and curated by Kim Kimble. The collection includes Body Wave styles (Fly First Lady, Rich Auntie), a Layered Body Wave (Soft Life Body Wave), Straight styles (The Bust Down, It Girl), and a Straight Bob (Boss Bob).

The collection is being released in phases and will be available in limited quantities through August. To learn more about the Luvme RAW MAGIC x Kim Kimble ICON Collection, please visit: https://shop.luvmehair.com/collections/rawmagic-artisan-collection

About Luvme

Luvme Hair is a leading brand in premium human hair wigs, dedicated to redefining the wig-wearing experience through products that seamlessly blend style, comfort, and authenticity.

Guided by its core belief, "Luvme For You," Luvme believes that hair is a powerful form of identity and self-expression. The brand develops every product with real customer needs at the center—delivering not only high-quality wig solutions, but also genuine care and a transparent, trustworthy experience. Through continuous innovation and a customer-first approach, Luvme empowers women worldwide to express themselves effortlessly —earning the trust of over 2 million customers globally.

To learn more about Luvme, please visit https://shop.luvmehair.com/

About Kim Kimble

Kim Kimble is a world-renowned celebrity hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur, widely recognized as one of the defining forces behind modern Black Hollywood beauty. Often referred to as the "Wig Whisperer," she has shaped some of the most iconic hair moments in entertainment, working with global superstars including Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Mary J. Blige.

SOURCE Luvme Hair