Luvme Hair Launches The Hassle-Free 135 Ready To Go Frontal Wig Collection

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luvme Hair , a leading brand in the human hair wigs industry, is proud to announce the launch of the 135 Ready To Go Frontal Wig collection featuring transformable lace technology to achieve glueless application with expanded lace areas. This collection caters to the demands of customers seeking both natural aesthetics and diverse styling possibilities.

Key features of the 135 Ready To Go Frontal Wig collection include:

Larger 13*5 Lace Area: Offering a larger 13*5 lace area for free parting, enabling limitless styling possibilities while maintaining a natural appearance.

PreMax: Offering Luvme Hair's signature PreMax feature, ensuring each wig arrives pre-plucked, pre-bleached, and pre-cut for ultimate convenience and immediate wearability.

Knotless Innovation: Adopting advanced and upgraded knotting technology, each hair is meticulously tied individually, offering a natural, knotless appearance that seamlessly blends with the scalp.

Glueless Design: The cap design has been refined and reinforced to offer a more secure fit, providing a truly glueless experience without compromising on comfort or style.

Natural and Versatile Styling: Delivering an exceptionally natural hairline, ensuring an undetectable finish that appears completely natural. Designed with the modern wearer in mind, the collection offers effortless styling options catering to diverse preferences and occasions.

Secure Max: Featuring the Secure Max design, the wigs provide maximum grip and security during wear, offering peace of mind and confidence throughout the day.

Founder of Luvme Hair, Helena Lee, expressed the brand's commitment to designing a collection that strikes the perfect balance between convenience, natural aesthetics, and effortless application. "Through our conversation with customers, we gained invaluable insights, enabling us to tailor our collection to precisely meet their needs and desires, ensuring we bring something truly special to wig wearers to enhance their confidence and beauty. Luvme For You!" said Helena Lee.

Luvme Hair's 135 Ready-To-Go Frontal Wig collection marks a pivotal moment in wig technology, promising wearers the easiest and fastest frontal wig installation, hassle-free. This collection sets a new standard for convenience, natural aesthetics, and unmatched versatility. The 135 Ready-To-Go Frontal Wig collection is now available for purchase at Luvme Hair's official website https://shop.luvmehair.com/ .

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair industry, known for its high-quality human hair, glueless wigs , HD lace wigs , PartingMax Glueless Wigs , PreMax Wigs , and wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 1 million satisfied customers all over the world. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at https://shop.luvmehair.com/ .

SOURCE Luvme Hair