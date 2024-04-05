Luvme Hair Opens Houston Pop-Up

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luvme Hair, a leading brand in the human hair wigs industry, is thrilled to announce its upcoming event - the Luvme Pop-Up Shop in Houston, Texas. This event will run from April 12 -14, 2024, following the resounding success of the brand's previous NYC Pop-Up Shop.

"We're thrilled to be opening this new pop-up shop in Houston," said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. "Our previous NYC pop-up has been a massive hit, and we can't wait to bring the same excitement and high-quality experience to the vibrant city of Houston."

During the 3-day #LUVMEPOPUP Houston event, attendees can expect:

  1. 25% Off Storewide: Featuring Luvme Hair's best selling products such as Ready-to-go Wigs, Glueless Wigs, Undetectable HD Wigs, Limited Design, and more.
  2. Complimentary 1-on-1 Styling Sessions: Expert hairstylists will be on-site, offering personalized styling services for Luvme Hair units, ensuring that attendees leave with the perfect look (limited to 30 spots daily).
  3. Over 5,000 Gifts Await Attendees: Exciting surprises are ready for attendees to claim.
  4. In-Store Giveaway: Attendees will have the chance to win cash through an in-store giveaway.

Event Details:

  • Dates: April 12th - April 14th, 2024
  • Address: 7529 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas, 77063
  • Event Hours: 11 AM CST - 6 PM CST

For more Houston pop-up store information and to stay up-to-date with Luvme Hair events and experiences, please visit the Luvme Hair website and follow us on Instagram and TikTok

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair industry, known for its high-quality human hair, glueless wigs, HD lace wigs, PartingMax Glueless Wigs, and wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 1 million satisfied customers all over the world. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at shop.luvmehair.com.

