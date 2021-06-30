Luvme Hair Launches Their APP To Create A More Comfortable Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luvme Hair, a famous human hair wig brand in North America, has recently launched its APP, LUVME HAIR, which is now available on Google Play and Apple Store for both IOS and Android. News and information about the brand, as well as exclusive promotional deals will be accessible for women from anywhere.

The Luvme hair app was launched based on feedback from a customer survey, in which some customers wrote down their desires to a more smooth and convenient purchase process. "Having understood the wishes of our customers, Luvme Hair is willing to take advantage of these opportunities to create a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience online, on your mobile device," said Michael Li, Luvme Hair's product manager. The app has also received a lot of positive feedback from customers. One of the reviewers, Astevia Agnew said: "I never hesitate to purchase from Luvme Hair cause I know it will be worth every penny. Quality to the max. The app is quick and efficient! "

Luvme Hair app has the following advantages over a website. With an exclusive app discount, customers can buy dream wigs at a more preferential price.

Timely notification of new products, latest activities, and customers desired product replenishment notice will reach app users for the first time, which can largely save customers' time to obtain new information.

The logistics section in app can quickly update the logistics information to their users. When there are some problems with the delivery, exclusive customer services will help users solve the related problems in time.

Last but not least, the unique feature in the app is the hairstylist search section. Not only is it convenient for users to find the nearest salons or hairstylists according to their location, but also it can allow them to have more flexibility when it comes to doing wig installation with the perfect piece.

Luvme hair is constantly pushing the envelope and striving to create a new situation for brand development. Few wig brands have designed their brand app, as one of them, Luvme Hair will further optimize the contents in the app and launch more exclusive app activities and discounts for the users.

