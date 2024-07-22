Luxair Selects Largest Boeing 737 MAX Model, Buying up to 4 737-10 Jets

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Luxair announced today the European regional carrier is again ordering a new member of the 737 MAX family to power its sustainable growth. A year after purchasing the 737-7 and 737-8 models, Luxair has now placed an order for two 737-10 airplanes with options for two more. The 737-10 is the largest model in the MAX family and provides the best economics of any single-aisle jet.

"The purchase of the 737-10 is another step towards Luxair positioning for its future with the investment in the latest airplane technology that will support Luxair's growth plans and the decarbonization of our fleet. There is high commonality between the 737 MAX models, and this allows for significant operational savings for the airline," said Gilles Feith, Luxair CEO.

"In addition to reducing overall fuel use and emissions, the 737 MAXs will help create a 50 percent smaller noise footprint by reducing noise generated by takeoffs and landings at Luxembourg Airport."

The 737 MAX family reduces fuel use and carbon emissions 20 percent compared to the airplane it replaces, providing operators greater efficiency along with fleet commonality. With the 737-10's size, operators can carry more passengers and realize the lowest cost per seat of any single-aisle airplane.

Luxair plans to operate its new 737-10s to offer passengers a minimum of 30-inch seat pitch. In this configuration, the airline can fly up to 213 passengers on routes stretching 5,740 km (3,100 nautical miles), resulting in more capacity and range to capitalize on growing leisure travel.

"With three members of the 737 MAX family in its fleet, Luxair will have the flexibility to use the right-size airplane according to the market demand," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "We appreciate Luxair for choosing the 737-10 to support its growth and improve the passenger experience, while realizing the benefits of operating an increasingly fuel-efficient fleet."

Luxair currently operates a regional fleet of 21 airplanes, including two leased 737-8s and eight Next-Generation 737s. Luxair has expanded its route network by 30% in the past two years, serving 94 destinations.

Founded in 1961, Luxair is a key player in the economy of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the surrounding Greater Region. Passenger air transport is probably the most well-known activity of the general public. Luxair offers fast air service to most major cities, business centres and international hubs in Europe. The airline offers maximum flexibility to its business customers and quality travel to its leisure customers. Luxair's tour operator offers a wide range of packages and themed holidays through its tourism division. Luxair is also the provider of airport services at Luxembourg Airport and its air cargo division handles all kinds of goods with ease and efficiency.

