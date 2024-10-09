New aromatic infused Bitters designed to bring depth and complexity to cocktail favorites

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxardo, Italy's preeminent artisanal liqueur producer known for creating essential ingredients for modern and classic cocktails, introduces Luxardo Aromatic Infused Cocktail Bitters: a new line of bitters available in five unique flavors – Cherry, Coffee, Chamomile, Orange and Rhubarb – designed to add complexity or a creative twist to a wide range of cocktails.

Luxardo Launches New Line of Cocktail Bitters

Produced with care in Italy, the new line of Bitters reflects Luxardo's dedication to quality and tradition, ensuring an authentic and sophisticated flavor profile. They are ideal for both classic and modern cocktails, bringing depth to drinks like the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and Martini, among others. They are also perfect for cocktail experimentation and trying new, unique flavor combinations. The 200ml shelf-stable bottle, allowing for multiple uses, also makes it a practical addition for any home bar or professional mixologist's collection.

"Given the global growth of cocktails and Luxardo's legacy in Italian artisanal spirits that spans more than 200 years, we're pleased to offer a new line of products that helps deliver the complexity and depth of flavor modern consumers expect from their cocktails," said Matteo Luxardo, Luxardo Board Member and Export Director. "Bitters are like the seasoning of cocktails, giving top bartenders and at-home mixologists alike a way to experiment with different flavors and bring a new dimension to tried and true drinks."

"We're excited to be launching Hotaling's first ever line of Bitters, in partnership with Luxardo, a proven pioneer in cocktail culture, furthering both of our positions as leaders in the cocktail space," said Dan Leese, CEO of Hotaling & Co. "The Bitters are also a great low-ABV option, offering five unique variations on Bitters and Soda drinks."

Luxardo Cherry Bitters bring a tart, fruity, and slightly spicy note to cocktails. They pair well with drinks like the Manhattan , Old Fashioned, and Whiskey Sour, where they enhance the richness of whiskey. The Cherry Bitters also complement gin-based cocktails and add a fruity twist to a Champagne Cocktail or a Margarita.

bring a tart, fruity, and slightly spicy note to cocktails. They pair well with drinks like the , Old Fashioned, and Whiskey Sour, where they enhance the richness of whiskey. The Cherry Bitters also complement gin-based cocktails and add a fruity twist to a Champagne Cocktail or a Margarita. Luxardo Coffee Bitters deliver rich, roasted flavors with a hint of bitterness. They pair well with bold, dark spirits like whiskey and rum in drinks, such as an Espresso Martini, Old Fashioned, and Manhattan . They can also add a unique coffee flavor and change the profile or a Negroni or Boulevardier.

deliver rich, roasted flavors with a hint of bitterness. They pair well with bold, dark spirits like whiskey and rum in drinks, such as an Espresso Martini, Old Fashioned, and . They can also add a unique coffee flavor and change the profile or a Negroni or Boulevardier. Luxardo Chamomile Bitters offer a delicate, floral, and herbaceous flavor that adds a unique depth to cocktails. Made from chamomile flowers, these bitters provide a subtle sweetness and calming aroma. Indulge in its rich, floral aroma, perfectly balanced by a gentle bitterness and a lingering hint of honey sweetness. These Bitters pairs well with cocktails such as a Martini, Gin and Tonic, Bee's Knees, and Whiskey Sour.

offer a delicate, floral, and herbaceous flavor that adds a unique depth to cocktails. Made from chamomile flowers, these bitters provide a subtle sweetness and calming aroma. Indulge in its rich, floral aroma, perfectly balanced by a gentle bitterness and a lingering hint of honey sweetness. These Bitters pairs well with cocktails such as a Martini, Gin and Tonic, Bee's Knees, and Whiskey Sour. Luxardo Orange Bitters deliver a zesty and aromatic burst of orange flavor, enhancing cocktails and culinary dishes with their bright, citrusy essence. Pairs well with whiskey, bourbon, gin, vodka and rum.

deliver a zesty and aromatic burst of orange flavor, enhancing cocktails and culinary dishes with their bright, citrusy essence. Pairs well with whiskey, bourbon, gin, vodka and rum. Luxardo Rhubarb Bitters are infused with the tartness of rhubarb root, offering a perfect balance of sweet and sour notes, enhanced by a subtle hint of bitterness. With a unique, tangy flavor, this vibrant addition pairs excellently with vodka, gin, or bourbon in an Old Fashioned or Negroni, among others.

Imported by San Francisco's Hotaling & Co., an individual bottle of Luxardo Bitters has an SRP of $19.99 for a 200ml bottle. Luxardo Bitters are currently available nationally at retailers and bars and on Amazon.com. For more information, visit LuxardoUSA.com and @LuxardoUSA on Instagram.

About Luxardo

LUXARDO® is Italy's premier liqueur producer, creating essential ingredients for modern and classic cocktails. Founded in 1821 by Girolamo Luxardo, the company is still family-owned and managed by the sixth generation of the Luxardo Family. Based in Torreglia, located in the Veneto Region in northeastern Italy, the Luxardo Family cultivates around 30,000 of their exclusive Marasca Cherry trees, a proprietary varietal of sour cherries. For more information, please visit http://www.hotalingandco.com/brand/luxardo.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

Contact:

Maisie Heine

[email protected]

SOURCE Hotaling