LUXE Bidet Recaps Its Spiciest Sponsorship Yet at SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off 2025

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXE Bidet, America's #1 best-selling bidet, is pleased to recap its role as the premiere sponsor and unofficial gastrointestinal guardian of this year's SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off, held Sunday, December 7 in San Diego. In a moment of culinary comedy, a bidet company "hosting" a chili festival proved what many already suspected: chili brings the heat, and a bidet brings the relief.

A Match Made in Chili Heaven

The 2025 festival drew thousands of attendees who sampled more than 40 chili recipes created by beloved local chefs. As flavors ranged from mild and smoky to dangerously molten, LUXE Bidet embraced both the spirit and the spice by sponsoring the event's portable restrooms. Each unit featured cheeky signage that gently reminded guests that sometimes you don't just want a bidet, you truly need one.

Where Relief Met Reality

At the LUXE Bidet booth, chili lovers and the bidet-curious learned how bidets reduce toilet paper use and elevate the bathroom experience. Attendees tried working units, safely and fully clothed, chatted with the LUXE Bidet team, and scratched tickets for a chance to win free bidets. A team member added extra energy by roaming the festival in a giant inflatable duck costume, interacting with guests and posing for photos with families. Guests also snagged bidet-themed swag like Tide pens, a nod to LUXE Bidet's reputation as America's leading stain preventer.

Check out LUXE Bidet's recap video here

Community, Chili, and Cleanliness

SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off, a 100 percent volunteer-run fundraiser supporting The McKinley School Foundation, once again brought together families from across San Diego for a day of food, music, and celebration. The event filled Thorn Street and 32nd Street with live bands, a Kids Zone, and a Booze Garden offering beer, wine, and craft cocktails.

"Being based right here in San Diego, we were thrilled to support SoNo Fest and McKinley Elementary in a way only LUXE Bidet could," said the LUXE Bidet marketing team. "We are always looking for opportunities to bring people joy, comfort, and a little comic relief. Supporting a chili festival felt like destiny."

About LUXE Bidet

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Diego, LUXE Bidet is the #1 best-selling bidet in America, proudly serving millions of customers nationwide. With more than 200,000 five-star reviews, and worldwide recognition for its viral humor, including its iconic partnership with Conan O'Brien, LUXE Bidet makes home hygiene affordable, accessible, and genuinely delightful.

