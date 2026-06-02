Exclusive Summer Package Combines Exceptional Golf, Elite Accommodations, and White-Glove Concierge Service

PARK CITY, Utah, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxe Haus, the award-winning leader in luxury vacation rentals and concierge-led travel experiences, today announced the launch of The Luxe Haus Golf Experience Park City & Deer Valley, an exclusive summer package designed for luxury travelers, golf groups, corporate retreats, and guests seeking a curated Park City getaway.

The package is designed as a fully inclusive, highly curated golf retreat that delivers a thoughtfully planned Park City summer escape.

Luxe Haus Launches The Luxe Haus Golf Experience Park City & Deer Valley Featuring Exceptional Golf, Elite Accommodations, and White-Glove Concierge Service

Designed for groups of four, the package includes luxury accommodations at The Mason near Deer Valley East Village, three rounds of golf, airport transportation, personalized concierge services, and an elevated arrival experience.

"This is not a standard golf trip. It is a fully inclusive Park City summer experience built around exceptional golf, elite accommodations, exclusive tee times, seamless transportation, and white-glove concierge service from start to finish," said Pamela Graves-Longley, CEO and Co-Founder of Luxe Haus. "We designed it for travelers who want every detail handled before they arrive."

The Luxe Haus Golf Experience includes:

Four-night luxury stay for four guests at The Mason near Deer Valley East Village

Three rounds of golf, including one private course round with caddy service and two rounds at top public Park City-area courses

Round-trip airport transportation from Salt Lake City International Airport

Full-service Luxe Haus concierge planning and support

Welcome gift and elevated arrival experience

Customizable options for smaller or larger groups

Premium private home upgrades available

More than a golf trip, the experience is a fully planned summer escape in Park City. Luxe Haus handles every detail, from transportation and exclusive tee times to dining reservations, grocery stocking, activities, and special requests, allowing guests to focus on enjoying their time in the mountains.

The package is priced at $7,500 for four guests ($1,875 per player) and is available for a limited number of summer bookings.

The Luxe Haus Golf Experience is part of the company's growing collection of curated summer offerings designed to showcase Park City beyond ski season. Additional experiences include the Alpine Training Package, Pickle & Paddle Package, Day on the Lake Package, Fly Fishing Escape, and Spa & Wellness Packages, each tailored for guests seeking personalized luxury travel experiences.

Due to limited availability and the customized nature of each experience, travelers are encouraged to inquire early.

To learn more or request a custom quote, visit:

https://luxehausvacations.com/luxury-guest-services/the-luxe-haus-golf-experience-park-city-deer-valley/

For media or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser at Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

About Luxe Haus

Luxe Haus redefines luxury vacation rentals by providing a seamless, full-service experience that prioritizes both property owners and guests. With over 40 years of award-winning expertise in the vacation rental and hospitality industry, Luxe Haus combines premium property management with an uncompromising dedication to five-star service. From personalized villa concierge services to expert guidance from Park City destination specialists, Luxe Haus ensures every detail of your luxury getaway is effortless. For property owners, Luxe Haus offers meticulous care, transparent management, and a commitment to maximizing property value. Discover the pinnacle of hospitality and elevated living, crafted with intention, delivered with care. Visit www.luxehausvacations.com to begin your next escape.

SOURCE LUXE HAUS