Luxe Re-engages FirstService Residential as its Property Management Partner

The Luxe Board renewed its partnership for the company's proven leadership, resources, and commitment to long-term success.

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, has renewed its partnership with Luxe, a premier high-rise condominium in Atlanta, Georgia. FirstService will provide full-service management and 24/7 concierge for this sought-after community near Piedmont Park with breathtaking views of the Midtown and Downtown skylines.

Luxe, a premier high-rise condominium comprised of 117 residences in Atlanta, selected FirstService Residential for management and concierge services.

Luxe previously partnered with FirstService Residential for property management before transitioning to another company. After reassessing its needs, the board decided to return, recognizing the company's unmatched experience, resources, and leadership support.

Comprised of 117 residences, Luxe offers an upscale living experience complemented by an impressive array of amenities, including a 24/7 concierge, clubroom and catering kitchen, fitness center, outdoor pool and kitchen with grills, pet park, massage room, sauna, and guest suites.

"We selected FirstService Residential because they bring the leadership, resources, and support our community needs. Our focus was on improving service quality, communication, and on-site staff support," wrote the Luxe Board of Directors in a statement. "We believe this partnership will create a more vibrant future for our property. We're excited for this new chapter and the positive impact it will have on our community."

The board's decision to return to FirstService Residential reflects their confidence in the company's ability to recruit and retain top-tier property managers and staff. FirstService's strong leadership support also reinforces an elevated service quality, ensuring long-term success.

"With the right team in place and the backing of our dedicated support network, we're well positioned to enhance the resident experience and strengthen the property's overall health and value," said Gabrielle Leary, vice president of FirstService Residential.

To learn more about how FirstService Residential can help developers and boards achieve their vision for their community, visit LifeSimplified.com.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential