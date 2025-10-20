Marc Kotler appointed president of FirstService Residential New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential property management company in North America, announced today the promotion of Marc Kotler to president of New York City. Kotler's elevation will position him to continue to expand FirstService's offerings and growth in New York City.

Marc Kotler, President, FirstService Residential New York

Kotler brings more than three decades of property management expertise to his position, having joined FirstService Residential in 2004. Over the years, he has held a variety of leadership roles within the organization, most recently serving as president of the New Development Group, New York, at FirstService. During his tenure, he played a key role in building the division into the industry's top consultant and manager for luxury high-rises, co-ops, condominiums, and multifamily developers and institutional investors, making a lasting impact on New York City's residential landscape.

As president of New York, Kotler will lead a team managing a diverse portfolio of properties that includes highly amenitized luxury high-rises, rental multifamily buildings, cooperatives, HOAs, and condominiums from Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, The Bronx, Long Island, and Westchester County. His immediate focus will be to continue harnessing the local talent and global resources of FirstService Residential to deliver exceptional service to boards, residents, and building owners, while enhancing the overall resident experience.

"Marc's comprehensive knowledge of property management and his proven leadership make him the ideal fit to lead our New York City operations," said John Brea, president of the North Region at FirstService Residential. "His dedication to service excellence and his deep understanding of the market will help drive continued growth while elevating the client experience in New York."

Kotler has been instrumental in the development and management of some of New York City's most iconic properties, including The Plaza, 432 Park Ave, The Baccarat, 8 Spruce Street (NY by Gehry), and more recently, 277 Fifth Ave, One Wall Street, 53 West 53rd, and 520 Fifth Avenue.

"I am honored to take on this role and lead our New York City team," stated Kotler. "I am dedicated to leveraging our unmatched local talent and expertise to deliver superior service that consistently exceeds the expectations of our clients and residents."

