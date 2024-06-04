Luxe Riverfront Home in Coastal Maine Will Go to Highest Bidder at June 7 Luxury Auction® Post this

The property is located in the private community of Johnson's Point, which is comprised of a small collection of homes located on or just off the Bagaduce River. It's within an easy, 45-minute drive of Bangor (and its international airport), though feels worlds away from the density of urban life. "Standing on the property's dock and looking out at the river was one of the few moments of true peace and quiet I have ever experienced," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president. "And I understand there is excellent fishing right off the dock!"

For those looking for a more challenging fishing expedition, the Bagaduce runs into Penobscot Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, allowing for direct boating access to the ocean from the property's private dock. Fishing boats or pleasure cruisers up to 35-40 ft in length can be docked onsite, though dry docking/storage is required in winter months.

The parcel enjoys more than 600 ft of linear frontage along the river, with unobstructed water views down the length of the river rather than across the waterway at other homes. There is plenty of acreage for additional development, with no restrictions from a homeowners' association.

There are three living structures: a two-story main residence, multipurpose studio and charming guest cottage. In total, they offer nearly 7,500 sf of living space, with 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 3 half baths. Construction features such as aluminum roofing (installed 2017) and composite decking provide weather resistance in the colder months.

The structures were designed to emphasize the beauty of the river and natural surroundings, with walls of windows in all water-facing living areas. Rustic interior finishes like exposed wood beams and riverstone-clad columns "bring the outdoors inside," while modern amenities provide all the desired creature comforts.

The studio's 2,500-sf interior is an excellent creative space, suitable for use as an office, fitness/yoga center, theater, "man cave," art gallery, library, or as a venue for wine tastings, cooking or catering events. Operating a business onsite is not restricted.

The property is available for previews through the close of June 6. Interested parties may contact Platinum's project manager, Renee Alossi, at 800.674.2997. Bidders must formally register in advance of the auction to participate. Additional property and auction information is available online at MaineLuxuryAuction.com.

