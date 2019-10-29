Luxer One Acquires MailHaven in the US

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One, the leader in smart locker technology, has acquired mailbox and software company, MailHaven. This event marks Luxer One's first company acquisition since joining the ASSA ABLOY family of brands in December 2018.

"We've been admirers of MailHaven's technology since they first announced their unique mailbox solution in 2016," says Arik Levy, CEO/Founder of Luxer One. "This acquisition allows us to expand the Luxer One solutions line-up even further."

MailHaven develops a smart mailbox that tracks and protects packages for residential customers. The 3G-connected, solar-powered mailbox contains an embedded barcode scanner for delivery personnel to easily scan and deliver parcels into a secure compartment. Customers can retrieve their goods from the mailbox using the MailHaven app.

MailHaven's iOS application can additionally be used independently of the mailbox, allowing users to track online orders from any retailer in one central place. When used together, the MailHaven smart mailbox and iOS app bring peace of mind and package security to online shoppers.

"The team at Luxer One shares in our values of excellence in innovation and customer experience," says Kela Ivonye, CEO/Founder of MailHaven, who will stay on as a member of the Luxer One team. "This new chapter together will allow us to achieve our shared goal of simplifying the last mile of package delivery."

Today, Luxer One is the #1 provider of smart lockers for multifamily residential communities, as well as commercial properties, retail stores, and universities. The company has delivered more goods through its locker network than any other provider, with over 43 million successful deliveries to date.

"We've always been committed to offering a breadth of powerful parcel management solutions to new and existing customers. We're excited to work with Kela to keep pushing the boundaries of these initiatives," concludes Levy.

Media Contact:

Melody Akhtari, Director of Marketing & Communications

(415) 390-0123 x810

melody@luxerone.com

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in the secure delivery and pick up of goods. The company's smart package lockers and controlled access technology is used across industries, including residential, retail, office, and university. The Luxer One team started innovating 24/7 automated locker solutions in San Francisco in 2005, with the Luxer One brand launching in 2013. The company performs over 2.5 million monthly locker deliveries globally through its advanced technology platform. To learn more about Luxer One, please visit www.luxerone.com.

SOURCE Luxer One

Related Links

https://www.luxerone.com/

