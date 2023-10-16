Luxer One and Captivate Digital Media Collaborate to Enhance Package Management Experience

Innovative partnership aims to elevate convenience and engagement in multifamily communities.

MCCLELLAN, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One, a leader in modernizing package delivery and pickup services in multifamily properties, announces a strategic partnership with Captivate Digital Media, a respected provider of thoughtfully curated news and entertainment content for digital screens in luxury commercial and multifamily establishments for more than 25 years.

Focused on improving the convenience and efficiency of package management for both residents and carriers, Luxer One's latest collaboration with Captivate Digital Media seeks to elevate the package experience. This innovative alliance seamlessly integrates Captivate's engaging content into Luxer One's package management screens, enhancing the value proposition for residents at no additional cost to properties.

Captivate Digital Media specializes in enhancing residents' daily routines by offering captivating content through strategically placed digital screens in common areas and elevators. This placement transforms idle moments into informative interactions, enhancing the overall experience for residents.

An independent survey recently highlighted the success of Captivate's approach, with 92% of surveyed residents recognizing the informative and beneficial nature of the content. This positive response underscores the potential of the partnership to bring meaningful value to Luxer One's residents.

The partnership with Captivate will coexist smoothly with the existing package delivery and pickup processes. Residents can retrieve their packages as usual, with no adjustments required. Carriers will experience no disruptions, ensuring a continued smooth flow of deliveries.

The collaboration between Luxer One and Captivate Digital Media marks a significant milestone for both organizations and the broader multifamily communities they serve. By integrating engaging content into the package management process, Luxer One demonstrates its commitment to refining services and delivering an unparalleled package management experience.

"We are excited to bring Captivate's experience to Luxer One's locker screens. We are looking forward to the positive effects of this partnership on our valued residents, dedicated carriers, and the entire Luxer One community," said Bryan Peebler, vice president of services at Luxer One. "The integration of Luxer One's cutting-edge services with Captivate Digital Media's engaging content will create a synergy that truly elevates the multifamily package experience."

About Captivate Digital Media

Captivate Digital Media is a premier provider of professionally curated news and entertainment content for digital screens within luxury commercial and multifamily buildings. With over 25 years of experience, Captivate Digital Media is dedicated to delivering captivating content that enriches individuals' lives and enhances their daily routines.

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pick-up and drop-off solutions for packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers are utilized in multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education settings. Luxer One has executed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. More than 300 million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer One lockers. Learn more at: luxerone.com.

