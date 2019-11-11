Luxer One Announces its "Locker Accessibility Initiative" at 2019 NMHC OPTECH Conference & Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One, the global locker technology leader with over 2.5 million locker deliveries per month, is announcing a comprehensive initiative designed to grant streamlined access to its lockers to all users, including those with disabilities.

The "Locker Accessibility Initiative" by Luxer One enables all users to easily pick up packages from the Luxer One smart lockers at over 4,500 locations. The initiative includes accommodations for users with visual, hearing, cognitive, or physical limitations.

As part of the initiative, the company is unveiling its new Luxer One Assistive Controller device, which offers a speech output system and tactile interface for visually impaired users. "This unique device has been rigorously tested by blind and visually impaired users to ensure that the experience meets their unique needs," says Bryan Peebler, VP of Product at Luxer One. "The feedback from these users has been instrumental in getting it to work as naturally as possible," he continues.

The Luxer One Assistive Controller will be available for demonstration at booth #104 at the 2019 National Multifamily Housing Council's Operations & Technology Conference & Expo, taking place November 11-13 in Dallas, TX.

"It was a privilege to work with these visually-impaired individuals to refine our solution. We walked away with an incredible appreciation for the challenges they face, and are proud to offer them a truly accessible solution."

The company's "Locker Accessibility Initiative" also includes the new Luxer One mobile app, currently in beta at select locations. The mobile app extends access to users with visual impairments if the Luxer One Assistive Controller is not available. The iOS and Android mobile app is designed to take full advantage of the accessibility features provided by those devices, including full screen readability, which allows a program's digital text to be read aloud.

In addition to the company's Luxer One Assistive Controller and mobile app, Luxer Lockers have always been wheelchair-accessible and designed to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards for kiosk design. Locker compartments of all sizes and the system touchscreen are available between 15-48" off the ground, so wheelchair-bound users can easily interact with any component without needing to reach beyond the appropriate radius.

"This initiative is an unprecedented breakthrough in locker access, with no comparable options available elsewhere on the market today," concludes Peebler. "We are extremely proud of the results and look forward to bringing our mission of improving how the world receives package to users from all paths in life."

More information about Luxer One's "Locker Accessibility Initiative" can be found on the company's Innovation Blog: http://blog.luxerone.com/accessibility-how-luxer-one-makes-package-pickup-easy-for-everyone

The Luxer One team will be available for meetings and demonstrations of the Assistive Controller at booth 104 at the 2019 NMHC OPTECH Conference & Expo conference.

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in the secure delivery and convenient pick up of goods. The company's smart package lockers and access control technology is used and preferred across industries, including residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. In late 2018, Luxer One was acquired by ASSA ABLOY and joined its family of security and access control brands.

Luxer One has performed over 45 million locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform, more than any other smart locker company. To learn more, please visit www.luxerone.com.

