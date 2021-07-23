Luxer One Launches New 'LuxerLens' Optical Character Recognition Software

Luxer One has announced the launch of its new optical character recognition software: LuxerLens Tweet this

This new addition to Luxer One's software will revolutionize the package management industry, while making delivering packages faster, and adding a new level of safety by reducing the need for touching of the system. After being the first in the industry to reach over 100 million deliveries, Luxer One proved their ability to ignite meaningful changes in package management, and LuxerLens now makes Luxer One's package management tool the fastest in the US.

The LuxerLens technology is exclusive to Luxer One Lockers, Rooms and Kiosks. It will soon be added to every existing and new Luxer One property.

"OCR technology is a necessity to overcome the current challenges in the package management industry. With LuxerLens, we are doing just that," says Luxer One President, Josh Middlebrooks. "We are proud to bring this innovative advancement to our package management system."

Luxer One is committed to creating products that reimagine the future of package delivery. With the release of LuxerLens, the company is excited to bring new technology to the industry while remaining the preferred locker system for carriers and property managers across the country.

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pickup and drop off for packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers are used in multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. To date, over 100 Million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer Lockers. To learn more, please visit luxerone.com .

