Luxer One names Dave Dexter as Regional Director of Sales for South Central / South East

Dave is a believer in, and active in, the apartment associations that help to fuel the industry. He has served on the board of multiple apartment associations and has also served as a volunteer on numerous association committees.

Dave is currently a member of the National Apartment Association (NAA) GIVES committee and also works to help navigate industry legislation that shapes the future of the industry. He is a consistent participant in the state Lobby Days and NAA Advocate, visiting lawmakers to discuss issues of importance to Multifamily.

"We are thrilled Dave has accepted the offer to join our sales team, his long-lasting relationships and success in previous roles is a testament to how much he cares about this industry- he couldn't be a better fit for our Luxer Family," says Luxer One VP of Sales, Nicholas Sanderson.

Over his career, Dave has lived by the philosophy of helping others to be better. "I am very excited to join the talented team at Luxer One" Dave says. "The Luxer One solution provides excellent value to the multifamily industry, and I look forward to helping others obtain the benefits that Luxer One offers."

About Luxer One

Luxer One is a technology company specializing in contactless pickup and drop off of packages and goods. The company's smart package lockers and access control technology is used and preferred across industries, including multifamily residential, retail, commercial, and higher education. In late 2018, Luxer One was acquired by ASSA ABLOY and joined its family of security and access control brands.Luxer One has performed more locker deliveries through its advanced technology platform than any other smart locker company. To learn more, please visit www.luxerone.com.

