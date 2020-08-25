Luxer One Sees A Surge In Purchases From Schools And Universities

Created by California-based Luxer One, the solution is a multi-unit system of smart lockers accessed through the Luxer APP. Faculty load and electronically lock individual lockers for students and families to, later, pick-up the contents using an electronic touchpad to open their assigned locker without a key or combination.

"Schools and universities are a newer application for our lockers," says Arik Levy, Founder and CEO of Luxer One, a pioneer in package locker systems for multifamily communities, "but the technology is no different and, arguably, the need is now exponentially greater since COVID-19."

Luxer One has seen sales triple in the school and university space since March 2020.

K-12 SCHOOLS

For school districts like the City of Rochester School District in New York, Luxer Lockers were a lifeline to students when the quarantine began in early spring.

"Luxer helped us quickly distribute learning tools to more than 18,000 students across 60 schools without compromising the safety of our families or faculty," says Network Administrator for Instructional Technology for the City of Rochester School District, Nicole Klimek.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Newly installed to meet the contactless demands of the 2020-21 academic year, colleges and universities are using Luxer Lockers in their student mailrooms, libraries and within their IT Departments. Smart lockers are viewed as a crucial addition to campus operations even after students return to in-person learning. To learn more, visit www.luxerone.com.

Luxer One first introduced heavy-duty, smart locker systems for package management within multifamily residential developments more than a decade ago. They also developed the industry's first-ever iOS software for smart lockers, earning the company 4.9 out of 5 Stars on Google from users. To date, nearly 60 Million U.S. packages have been delivered to Luxer Lockers.

