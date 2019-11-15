Luxor Celebrates The World Premiere Of R.U.N - The First Live-Action Thriller Produced By Cirque du Soleil

Before showgoers were transported to the underground terrain of Las Vegas, the evening began with a celebrity-studded red carpet commemorating the unforgettable premiere. Those in attendance included Tyler Bates, creator of the show's soundtrack and composer of "Atomic Blonde," "John Wick" and former lead guitarist of Marilyn Manson; along with Robert Rodriguez, director of "Sin City" and "From Dusk Till Dawn," who crafted the script, and the show's director, Michael Schwandt, creator of Fox's hit show "The Masked Singer." Additional celebrities included Dana White, UFC president; Kenny Aronoff , drummer for John Fogerty; James LoMenzo, bassist for John Fogerty; Robert Mason, lead singer of Warrant; Demetrious Johnson, MMA artist; Members of the Vegas Golden Knights organization including players Ryan Reaves, Deryk Engelland, Nate Schmidt, Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin, Cody Glass, Brayden McNabb, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith, Nicolas Roy, Nicolas Hague; Trevor Donovan, star of 90210; Gabriel Luna, actor in "Terminator 2: Dark Fate;" Goran Višnjić, actor on NBC's "ER;"; Alexis Krauss, songwriter, activist and lead singer of Sleigh Bells; Ricardo Laguna, professional BMX rider; Manteo Mitchell, Olympic gold medallist; Eivør Pálsdóttir, Faroese singer-songwriter; Blue Man Group, resident headliners at Luxor; and FANTASY, cast of the headlining show at Luxor.

Following the show's final chapter "Til Death," guests made their way to a private after-party inside the R.U.N Theater lobby, where Tyler Bates performed live with Eivør for an exclusive concert to celebrate the premiere.

R.U.N performs in the R.U.N Theater at Luxor Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $69 plus tax and applicable fees and can be purchased by visiting RUNLASVEGAS.com, by calling 855.706.5433, or in-person at the R.U.N Theater box office.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is the world leader in creating, producing and distributing live entertainment. With an established reputation in circus art shows, the Group further leverages its creative and innovative powerhouse to present a variety of compelling entertainment forms through its divisions, such as Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, VStar Entertainment Group, The Works Entertainment, Cirque du Soleil Events + Experiences and 4U2C. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group productions have performed in more than 65 countries in over 450 cities, with an average of over 15 million tickets sold yearly. Beyond its various experiences and shows, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet through art and creativity. For more information, visit CirqueduSoleilEntertainmentGroup.com.

About Luxor

One of the most iconic hotels on The Strip, the Luxor pyramid invites curiosity while the inside rewards visitors with equal parts excitement and intrigue. The resort features a wide variety of entertainment including R.U.N, the first live-action thriller produced by Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, the hilarious comedy of Carrot Top, the provocative adult revue FANTASY and the ultimate competition gaming and entertainment venue HyperX Esports Arena. Combined with the 120,000-square-foot gaming area and eclectic restaurants, Luxor is an unparalleled travel destination. Luxor is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit luxor.com, call toll free at (877) 386-4658 or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

