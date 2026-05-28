Luxury Asset Capital Introduces a Modern Alternative as Banks Phase Out Safety Deposit Boxes

DENVER, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As traditional banks continue moving away from safety deposit boxes, consumers are left searching for secure, flexible solutions to protect their valuable assets. Luxury Asset Capital is stepping in to fill that gap by offering not only secure storage for luxury assets, but also the unique ability to unlock liquidity from those stored assets through a luxury revolving line of credit.

Luxury Asset Capital, a leader in luxury asset-backed lending, provides clients with secure, insured storage for high-value assets, including luxury watches, fine jewelry, precious metals, designer handbags, certified diamonds, and other collectibles. Unlike traditional safety deposit boxes that simply store valuables, Luxury Asset Capital allows clients to leverage those same assets to access capital when opportunities or financial needs arise.

"Our clients want more than just storage; they want flexibility," said Dewey Burke, Founder and CEO of Luxury Asset Capital. "With Luxury Asset Capital, your assets can work for you. Clients gain peace of mind knowing their valuables are securely stored while also having access to a line of credit that can be drawn upon when needed."

Similar to a home equity line of credit, the Luxury Line of Credit allows clients to establish borrowing power against one or more luxury assets without selling them. Once the line is established, clients can draw funds as needed, repay, and borrow again, all while their assets remain securely stored and fully insured.

This innovative approach provides clients with the same secure protection once offered by traditional safety deposit boxes, while also giving them fast, flexible access to short-term capital when needed for:

Business opportunities

Investment timing

Real estate transactions

Tax obligations

Unexpected financial deadlines

Bridge financing needs

As many banks reduce branch footprints and eliminate safety deposit box services altogether, Luxury Asset Capital is redefining what secure asset storage can look like in today's financial landscape.

Luxury Asset Capital's Comprehensive Suite of Brands for Private Luxury Financing:

Borro: As our leading digital-first portal, Borro offers high-net-worth clients a streamlined and protected method to access liquidity from their high-value collections from any location.

As our leading digital-first portal, Borro offers high-net-worth clients a streamlined and protected method to access liquidity from their high-value collections from any location. Beverly Loan, New York Loan, and Palm Beach Loan Companies: These flagship institutions deliver a high-touch, white-glove service within major luxury markets. Situated in hubs of significant wealth, they provide confidential, face-to-face lending solutions for significant assets like fine jewelry, luxury watches, designer handbags, and high-end vehicles.

About Luxury Asset Capital

Luxury Asset Capital is a leader in the alternative financing market, with tens of thousands of transactions and over one billion dollars in loans funded by its Borro, New York Loan Company, Palm Beach Loan Company, and Beverly Loan Company brands since inception. We are a private lender to individuals and businesses in exchange for luxury assets that are held as collateral when traditional channels of financing are either too slow, invasive, burdensome, or, in some cases, unavailable. We unlock the equity in a wide range of assets that are high in value but low in liquidity and execute transactions from thousands to millions of dollars in as little as one hour. Please visit our corporate site at www.luxuryassetcapital.com

Media Contact: Erin Wilson, Head of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships; [email protected]; (303) 916-1774

SOURCE Luxury Asset Capital