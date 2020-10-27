Luxury Auction® Sale Approaches for 50-Acre Farm Estate in NJ's Delaware Twp

"Initially, the property was a weekend getaway for the sellers, who both had demanding careers in New York City," stated David Ashcroft, Platinum's Managing Director. "After both retiring, that dynamic essentially 'reversed,' such that Stone Creek Farm is now where they spend most of their time, and they'll day-trip or spend a weekend in the city."

The centerpiece of the multi-structure estate is a grand, countryside residence with two large wings extending from a central portion of the original farmhouse. Although investing a considerable amount of money into renovations and improvements, the owners took care to include throughout the home various nods to its history, using materials such as heart of pine flooring rescued from a Georgia plantation and hand-hewn beams from New York's famous Fraunces Tavern.

While custom millwork, beaded pine paneling, exposed stone walls and beamed ceilings all evoke a bygone era, the home is thoroughly modern, with amenities that include a fitness center, sauna, gourmet kitchen, 1,000-bottle wine cellar with climate controls, executive office and luxurious marble baths. A guest wing, light-filled sunroom, grand salon with wood-burning fireplace, and additional office and two lofts are also part of the main residence.

Outdoor living areas are also impressive. Hand-laid stone was used extensively to create a large patio lounge with summer kitchen and firepit, and to surround the heated pool and spa. Adjacent to the pool is a fenced, all-weather tennis court.

Just steps from the main home is a separate, 4-bedroom guesthouse, perfect for in-laws, guests or staff. There is also a unique barn complex with three sections. A larger, central structure offers a lower-level garage and upper-level entertainment space that is beautifully finished in a "modern industrial" design. The two structures flanking the central barn function as utility facilities, with ample flex space on the lower levels and storage above. The complex and its adjacent motor court have served as venues for grand events (including a few private weddings) over the years.

In addition to the improvements to the farm's structures, the owners took great care to manage and preserve its grounds. A private pond with stone lining serves as an important part of the property's rainwater management and recirculation system, while meticulously groomed landscaping and herb and floral gardens add beauty and charm. A gently winding walking path has been carved through the forested areas of the farm, allowing for peaceful nature walks.

Buyers can visit the property by appointment between the hours of 12 and 5pm ET daily, through the close of Friday, October 30. More information on the property and the auction sale is hosted at NewJerseyLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager for the sale, Leslie Rose, at 800.853.2101.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions developed the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions, and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $994 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while evaluating and consulting on more than $2.75 billion in additional luxury property volume.

