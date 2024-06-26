Luxury Auction® Sale Planned for Two NYC Condominiums Next to Central Park

The units form an exclusive, two-residence development on West 105th Street that includes seven floors of enclosed living space: Unit TH occupies the lower four floors, while Unit PH occupies the upper three. Each unit also has an impressive outdoor living area, with Unit TH offering an enclosed courtyard and Unit PH offering a rooftop terrace. Previously, the units were priced at $6.4 million (TH) and $5.8 million (PH).

The building was completed in early 2024, and was newly constructed from the ground up instead of renovated in-place. The owners retained prominent architect Murat Mutlu, founder of INOA Architecture, for the design. Mutlu's background includes coveted positions with late starchitect Zaha Hadid and at Skidmore Owings & Merrill. For an added aesthetic touch, La Perla Garden, one of the precious few Manhattan Land Trust gardens, sits next door.

Both units feature bright and spacious interiors, with abundant natural light provided by plenty of windows and lofted ceilings. Premium finishes and materials include Porcelanosa® white oak tile flooring, custom windows by Schuco, and appliances by Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch. Unit TH is the larger apartment, with 4,232 sf of living space, 3 beds, 3 full and 2 half baths throughout four living levels, plus its courtyard (600 sf). The slightly smaller Unit PH is 3,675 sf, with 4 beds and 4 baths throughout three living levels, in addition to its rooftop terrace (900 sf).

"This is a particularly unique real estate asset in the city, with modern design, an exceptional location, and the potential for an ownership structure that provides appeal and flexibility to both retail and investment-focused purchasers," said Trayor Lesnock, Platinum's founder and president.

That appeal and flexibility is due to the development's size and vintage. As a small and brand-new condominium, the condo owners' association – along with its affiliated rules, regulations and costs – is uniquely manageable and customizable. There are currently no restrictions on lease terms or vacation rentals.

Based on the buyer feedback Platinum receives leading up to the luxury auction date, the condominiums will either be offered in the entirety, as one unit of sale (i.e., both units sold together, to one buyer) or offered individually. Lesnock said the chosen method of sale will be determined by the morning of July 12, on the date of sale.

Mr. Walter Cerini, Platinum's senior project manager, is hosting previews of the property by daily appointment through the evening of July 11. More information on the property and the method of the auction is available online at ManhattanLuxuryAuction.com, or by dialing Mr. Cerini at 800.997.4235.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.4 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $3.75 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

NYC Condominium Disclosure: The sale of the Units within 76 West 105th Street Condominium is pursuant to Index Number NA23-0059, which is on file with the New York State Department of Law (collectively, the "No Action Application"). Investors are advised that sales are conducted pursuant to the No Action Application. 76 West 105 Holdings LLC, the developer of the Property, shall respond to offers of interest from individuals and entities that possess a background in acquiring real estate or engaging in commercial real estate transactions in New York City. Equal housing opportunity.

