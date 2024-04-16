Luxury Condominiums, Parkhouse Residences at Uptown Newport, Now 70% Pre-Sold

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today it has pre-sold more than 70% of its luxury condominium project, Parkhouse Residences at Uptown Newport, in Newport Beach, California. Polaris Pacific brokered the 21 individual condo sales, with prices ranging from $2.1 million to $4.75 million, and totaling $65 million.

Located in the enclave of the 25-acre master plan, Uptown Newport, this 30-unit luxury community includes half-floor condominium residences and two-story penthouses across five buildings, all with individual private garages. Move-ins start summer 2024.

"Parkhouse represents one of the only opportunities this year to purchase and move into a newly constructed luxury condominium in Newport Beach," explained Shopoff President and CEO William Shopoff. "A hidden gem among the bustle of Newport's airport area, this boutique, 30-unit community offers residents a private enclave with all Newport Beach has to offer, right at your fingertips."

Now 70% pre-sold, the remaining nine units are priced from approximately $2 million to $4 million, and feature 2,052 to 2,849 square feet of living space, with four available floorplans. The residences also have access to premium amenities such as a pool, hot tub and fitness center.

Located in the airport area of Newport Beach near the 73 and 405 freeways, future Parkhouse residents will enjoy easy access to the beaches and Newport Back Bay, as well as world class dining, high-end shopping and John Wayne Airport.

