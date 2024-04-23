Shopoff Realty Investments Promotes Christy Hutchison to Senior Vice President, National Accounts

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that Christy Hutchison has been promoted to senior vice president, national accounts.

"Christy has been an essential member of the Shopoff distribution team for more than seven years, expanding and nurturing our relationships with the broker-dealer community, registered investment advisors (RIAs) and family offices," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "This promotion reflects her hard work, and the immense value she brings to Shopoff. We look forward to supporting her further growth in the coming years, and its continued positive impact on our business, as well as her colleagues."

Ms. Hutchison joined Shopoff in 2017 as a national accounts manager and was later promoted to director, national accounts. During her tenure with Shopoff, she has consistently exceeded expectations, expanding her focus beyond cultivating broker-dealer relationships, to encompass executive and leadership functions, demonstrating a deeper understanding of the securities industry, and collaborating closely with the distribution and real estate teams.

In her new role as senior vice president, national accounts, Ms. Hutchison will play a pivotal role in the company's growth and expansion by driving business development initiatives and managing strategic partnerships with RIAs, broker-dealers and family offices. This promotion is a testament to Ms. Hutchison's numerous contributions to Shopoff and her extensive industry experience. This includes recently being elected to the board of directors of ADISA, the premier national association focused on the alternative investments industry.

"I am truly honored to be recognized and acknowledged by the executive team and am grateful for their continued confidence in my leadership abilities at the firm," explained Ms. Hutchison. "I not only feel excited for this next step in my career, but privileged to be doing so with a firm that has such a tremendous reputation. My focus, aside from business development efforts, will be on developing our strategic partnerships and collaboration opportunities within the industry, ultimately benefiting the broader sector as a whole."

Prior to Shopoff, she served as national accounts manager at New York-based alternative investment firm, First Capital Real Estate Advisors, where she was responsible for building out the independent broker-dealer and RIA channels. With an extensive history in the alts space, Ms. Hutchison began her career as an operations analyst for energy hedge fund, AAA Capital Management, in Houston, Texas. She then began taking on more sales-focused roles upon her transition to Altegris Investments, quickly getting promoted as an internal wholesaler covering the Pacific Northwest, which allowed her to start developing strategic relationships within the industry, before moving on to First Capital Real Estate Advisors.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 32-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties, the entitlement of land assets, and development projects.

