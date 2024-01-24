Luxury ecotourism in Saudi Arabia takes a major step forward with Zardun

The latest announcement from the NEOM Board of Directors, Zardun has been designed as a restorative nature and wildlife retreat for discerning guests

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury ecotourism in Saudi Arabia has taken a major step forward with the announcement of Zardun, an exclusive sanctuary resort developed by NEOM, the sustainable region taking shape in the northwest of the Kingdom.

Announced by the NEOM Board of Directors, Zardun has been designed to seamlessly blend contemporary luxury with nature. The unique destination is the latest in a series of coastal assets that form part of the ongoing development taking place across the NEOM region.

Luxury ecotourism in Saudi Arabia takes a major step forward with Zardun (PRNewsfoto/NEOM Corporate)
Overlooking the crystalline waters of the Gulf of Aqaba, Zardun is a nature-based resort that will host four ultra-luxury signature buildings, all of which will merge harmoniously with the surrounding landscape. Intended to redefine luxury within an environmental context, Zardun aims to offer the ultimate premium ecotourism experience for discerning guests.

Covering an impressive four square kilometers, Zardun will be a carefully restored haven filled with native plants and animals. Stretching down from the mountains to the seashore, its breathtaking beauty will be experienced on arrival by visitors at its state-of-the-art experience center, which includes a 360-degree observation deck.

Zardun will comprise three distinct and luxurious boutique hotels, offering in total 100 rooms and suites, all of which are informed by a vision of a more sustainable future within this newly restored environment. Each hotel will have a different theme so that guests can enjoy an array of experiences that take in amazing views down a stunning valley and out over the sea.

Zardun will offer trekking, mountain biking, rock climbing and a variety of other sports and leisure pursuits, including stargazing, meditation and yoga. In addition, guests will be invited to join in educational and field programs on nature protection, conservation and re-wilding.

Zardun's sustainability strategy encompasses all aspects of environmental stewardship and will include the creation of a series of oases to support diverse habitats. These life-giving water sources will facilitate the re-introduction and nurturing of native animals, tree and plant species. Along its coast, Zardun will support a vibrant ecosystem, including the conservation of coral reefs and other marine life in the Gulf of Aqaba, emphasizing NEOM's continuing commitment to environmental preservation.

The latest asset to be announced by NEOM, Zardun joins Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana and Aquellum developments as sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba, all of which share NEOM's commitment to sustainable progress.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email [email protected] or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

This material is distributed by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of NEOM Company. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

