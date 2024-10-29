Luxury Escapes Enhances Customer Experience with IBS Software

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Escapes, a leading Australian exclusive travel provider, has chosen IBS Software's iLoyal solution to develop its loyalty offering, and enhance the customer experience. The partnership was announced at the IBS Software Loyalty forum in Trivandrum. Luxury Escapes will implement iLoyal with the goal of boosting consumer engagement and loyalty, serving a best-in-class unique user experience for over 7 million global customers.

As one of the world's fastest growing travel companies, Luxury Escapes is adopting a digital-first approach to its loyalty program in partnership with IBS Software, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to the global travel industry. With the implementation of the loyalty management system iLoyal, Luxury Escapes will gain better customer insights, using this for personalised offers and confidently meeting consumer needs. Luxury Escapes will provide a seamless travel experience across each customer touchpoint throughout the travel journey.

IBS Software's iLoyal solution offers travel providers the ability to establish tailored customer retention strategies, integrate wider partner product offerings, and even gamify elements for stimulating customer interactions, through mobile or desktop platforms.

Adam Schwab, Co-Founder & CEO, Luxury Escapes, said, "Continuing to provide customers with a personalised experience through every step of their journey, requires innovative digital solutions that allow us to deliver quality customer engagement. The satisfaction of our customers, and the ability to establish rewards for our repeat customers is of significant value for us, and we are excited to implement the iLoyal solution to allow us to build a luxury personalised loyalty offering for our customer base."

"Welcoming Luxury Escapes as an iLoyal customer demonstrates the value of digital solutions and loyalty programs for all travel services, marking a milestone for us. We are thrilled to see Luxury Escapes implement our digital solution to serve their customers with an engaging and unique experience, investing in the development of the most important currencies in travel; customer loyalty," said Sunil George, Vice President - ANZ, IBS Software.

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call center, booking engine, loyalty and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

ABOUT LUXURY ESCAPES

Founded in Australia in 2013, Luxury Escapes is a global leader in offering the world's best travel experiences for less, with an intuitive and user-friendly website, app and dedicated 24/7 call centre. With more than 8 million members globally, Luxury Escapes offers a gateway to the world via tailor-made experiences on everything from world-class accommodation to excursions, flights, travel insurance and car hire. www.luxuryescapes.com

