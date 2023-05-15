Luxury fintech, Privat 3 Money, renews Goffs title sponsorship

LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privat 3 Money (P3), the UK's most exclusive wealth tech firm, has announced a renewal of its sponsorship of the Goffs London Sale, the prestigious boutique thoroughbred auction held on the eve of Royal Ascot.

Hosted in the gardens of Kensington Palace, the event is widely regarded as one of the most significant events in the racing calendar and offers a unique platform for prospective owners and buyers from around the world to buy and sell Royal Ascot entries and international racing prospects.

Privat 3 Money CEO Reda Bedjaoui (L) alongside (from L-R) Goffs Chairman Eimear Mulhern, his partner Carmele McGeary and Goffs CEO Henry Beeby

Over the years, the Goffs London Sale has achieved many of the UK's highest prices for horses in training. Last year, acquisitions included Sheikh Abdullah Al-Malek Al-Sabah's purchase of Cadillac for £500,000, the sale of Crypto Force for £900,000 and a top price of £1.2 million for the 2022 Epsom Derby runner up Hoo Ya Mal.

Founded to serve a new generation of high-net-worth individuals, P3 has reimagined access to deposits, payments, foreign exchange and trading for the digital age, enabling financial transactions from anywhere in the world via smartphone whilst maintaining the personal customer service offering synonymous with traditional private finance.

Reda Bedjaoui, Founder and CEO of Privat 3 Money expressed excitement about the partnership renewal: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Goffs London Sale, it is an event that we are proud to be associated with. Goffs and Privat 3 share the same ethos of excellence and the same clientele, so it makes total sense for our brands to be aligned once again at the racing year's most prestigious sale. We are looking forward to another successful year of supporting this event."

Speaking about the return of P3 as title sponsor, Goffs Group Chief Executive Henry Beeby said: "We are delighted to continue our valued partnership with Privat 3 Money for the 2023 Goffs London Sale. Privat 3 offer expertise and innovation in a traditional market which very much aligns with the Goffs' ethos, and the natural affinity between P3's clientele and the international attendees at the London Sale make this a perfect fit."

The 2023 Goffs London sale takes place on Monday June 19th, the eve of Royal Ascot, and is an invite-only event.

